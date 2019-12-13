Advertisement
Hackers use free tools in new APT campaign against industrial sector firms
Attackers seek to make attribution harder and use sophisticated, realistic spear-phishing emails.
IDG Contributor Network
Who will harness AI more effectively in the new decade: cybercriminals or cybersecurity professionals?
The intersection of AI and cybersecurity will loom large not only for security practitioners but for the well-being of society.
Are we running out of time to fix aviation cybersecurity?
A new report from the Atlantic Council on aviation cybersecurity underscores the poor state of aviation security — and worse, how poorly understood the problem is within the industry.
Short on security expertise? You can still choose the right solutions
Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) often lack the resources and knowledge to properly vet cybersecurity solutions. Avoid poor decisions with these best practices.
The rideshare and public transport hidden threats
I don't know about the rest of you, but I seem to spend a bit of time lately in rideshares like Uber, Didi, Ola or any of the other new entrants to the market.
Amid growing privacy concerns, data scientists outline strategies for safe data de-identification
Three-year effort refines algorithms for evaluating data and its potential for re-identification
IoT security: Why it’s your biggest nightmare
The internet of things encompasses connected devices on a massive scale, actionable data and innovative business models – and it also brings unprecedented security headaches.
"Penn Test" challenge helps infosec team think like attackers
At Penn Medicine, gamifying security training builds skills, drives employee retention.
How Virgin Hyperloop One protects its most precious data
VHO's high profile means its intellectual property is coveted by competitors, nation-states and curious hackers. Tightly controlled access is the key to protecting that data.
The CSO guide to top security conferences, 2019
CSO Online’s calendar of upcoming security conferences makes it easy to find the events that matter the most to you.
Voicemail Phishing & Friends: What to look out for this festive season
As many of you would probably already know I work in the cybersecurity industry and this time of year we get hammered literally.
Australians pessimistic that cybersecurity skills gap will be closed within a decade
Despite an ongoing flurry of new cybersecurity training initiatives hitting the market, Australian and New Zealand cybersecurity professionals are among the world’s least optimistic that the cybersecurity skills gap will be filled...
2020 cybersecurity trends: 9 threats to watch
Here's how your biggest threats of 2019 will likely trend for 2020 and how you might change your defensive strategy for them.
What it takes to become a CISO
The chief information security officer (CISO) role has been steadily rising in importance and visibility. CISOs now carry the burden of responsibility for securing some of a company’s most valuable resources.
Best antivirus software: 12 top tools
These top-ranking Windows 10 client antivirus products were tested on three primary criteria: protection, performance and usability.
