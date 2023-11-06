Organizations turn to zero trust, network segmentation as ransomware attacks double

The number of ransomware attacks (successful and unsuccessful) has doubled over the past two years. The average number of attacks per country among surveyed organizations rose from an average of 43 in 2021 to 86 in 2023. Organizations have responded by implementing zero trust and network segmentation strategies. That's according to the State of Segmentation 2023 report by security firm Akamai. The vendor surveyed 1,200 IT and security decision-makers in ten countries to measure the progress organizations have made in securing their environments.

The research found that almost all (93%) respondents consider segmentation - broadly recognized as an important element of zero-trust frameworks - critical to thwarting ransomware attacks. However, deployment appears to be slow, with only 30% of organizations segmenting across more than two business critical areas in 2023.

Separate research from NCC Group published in August discovered that the number of ransomware attacks in July rose over 150% compared to last year with the actors behind the Clop ransomware responsible for over a third of them. The gang took the lead from LockBit as the top ransomware threat actor after exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in a managed file transfer (MFT) application called MOVEit in June.

Ransomware attacks continue to rise, as does their impact

The report indicated that, as ransomware attacks continue to rise, so does their impact on organizations. The greatest rise in ransomware attacks was measured between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023, according to data collected from the leak sites of approximately 90 different ransomware groups, the report read.

US companies faced the greatest number of ransomware threats with respondents reporting an average of 115 ransomware attacks over the past 12 months, the most of any individual country measured by Akamai. The US happens to be among the two countries least likely to have implemented segmentation across more than two mission-critical business areas, the report stated. The US was followed by Germany (110), Brazil (89), and China (83) as the most frequently targeted by ransomware.

Ransomware attacks also appear to be more impactful compared to two years ago, the report indicated. Respondents cited increases in network downtime (44% vs 42%), data loss (42% vs 36%), and reputational damage (39% vs 33%) following attacks.