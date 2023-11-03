Americas

Planning submitted for £1 billion project at the heart of the UK’s cybersecurity ambitions

Nov 03, 20233 mins
Proposed development will play a key role in the growth of the UK’s capabilities in cybersecurity and the emerging AI, deep tech, and future computing/quantum sectors.

e-Business Technology Conference Presentation: Innovative Black Tech Engineer Talks about Revolutionary High-Tech Product. Projector Screen Shows Graphs, Infographics, AI, Big Data, Machine Learning
Credit: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

Planning has been submitted for Cheltenham's Golden Valley Development, a GBP1 billion project at the heart of the UK government's National Cyber Strategy and the UK's newest Innovation District. The proposed development will deliver a "diverse innovation district" comprising over 1 million square feet of commercial space attracting businesses with a focus on science and technology, building on the existing specialist cluster in cybersecurity and the emerging AI, deep tech, and future computing/quantum sectors, read a posting by developer HBD. New homes will also be built as part of the project, providing over 1,000 low-carbon properties to rent and buy, all situated within a network of green open spaces with community amenities and a new primary school.

Separate detailed proposals for the National Cyber Innovation Centre, which will sit at the heart of the campus, will be submitted in the new year following last month's GBP95 million funding agreement for the delivery of the landmark new building, HBD added.

Tech-focused development will trigger a "sea-change in national security"

The opportunity offered by Golden Valley will lead to a sea-change in national security relations between government, academia, and industry, said Paul Killworth, deputy chief scientific adviser for national security, GCHQ. "The National Cyber Innovation Centre was described as "a true international centre of innovation" in the National Cyber Strategy, and the development will also be a key part of the transformation of the intelligence community's science and technology effort."

Located adjacent to the iconic GCHQ building known as The Doughnut, Golden Valley is easily accessible by train and road with fast direct connectivity to Bristol, Birmingham, London, and other key parts of the country. What's more, within 90 minutes of 20 universities, it's also ideally placed to attract a wealth of talent, expanding this high-value, high-growth industry, HBD wrote.

Currently valued at over GBP10 billion, the UK is one of the largest, most concentrated, and accessible cybersecurity markets in the world with a reputation for academic excellence and incident management that makes it a leading global player in the field. The UK cybersecurity market is rapidly expanding, and Golden Valley will play a key role in the continued growth and evolution of the sector and the UK's capabilities, attracting inward investment and supporting the development of science and technology industry skills and expertise, HBD said.

mhill
by Michael Hill
UK Editor

Michael Hill is the UK editor of CSO Online. He has spent the past five-plus years covering various aspects of the cybersecurity industry, with particular interest in the ever-evolving role of the human-related elements of information security. A keen storyteller with a passion for the publishing process, he enjoys working creatively to produce media that has the biggest possible impact on the audience.

