Red Sift adds protection against phishing, BEC, and brand abuse

Digital resilience provider, Red Sift is adding four new capabilities -- Brand Trust, OnDMARC, ASM, and Certificates -- designed to help organizations proactively address cybersecurity risks.

The Red Sift platform uses APIs to collect and process large amounts of threat intelligence from cybersecurity feeds. The capabilities in the platform will bolster a company's cyber resilience, especially in the areas of brand impersonation, business email compromises (BEC), and public key infrastructure (PKI) certificates.

"Security teams lack real-time visibility into the risks and threats facing their businesses, such as lookalike domains that impersonate an organization's brand and ever-expanding attack surfaces," the company said in a press release. "Organizations need to adopt a new operating model that enables them to achieve cyber resilience, specifically the ability to anticipate cybersecurity threats and withstand and quickly recover from attacks."

All four applications are already available as part of the Red Sift Pulse subscription, and some are priced additionally based on the size of the licensee organization.

Red Sift uses home-trained AI within new applications

One of the four applications, Red Sift Brand Trust uses generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) based asset reasoning to defend organizations against brand abuse and lookalike domain attacks. The application also incorporates in-house deep learning models for automated logo detection and integrated takedowns.

"Proprietary name-matching algorithms find potential lookalike domains in real-time," according to the company website. "Deep DNS query information and metadata are surfaced for every potential lookalike domain to determine which sites are most likely to be fraudulent."