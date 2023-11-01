BackSlash’s new ASPM combines existing AppSec with context-based risk prioritization

Application code security provider BackSlash has announced a new application security posture management (ASPM) platform to combine its existing application security (AppSec) capabilities with a few new ones.

The new platform will pack BackSlash's existing AppSec solutions including software component analysis (SCA), static application security testing (SAST), software bill of materials (SBOM), vulnerability exploitability exchange (VEX), and secrets detection, within a holistic ASPM offering, aimed specifically to focus on risk prioritization.

"Most AppSec professionals spend 50% or more of their time chasing vulnerabilities," BackSlash said in a press release. "The sheer volume of vulnerabilities flagged across multiple costly and siloed tools overwhelms the typical AppSec team, and fixing the most critical security risks is increasingly challenging without the ability to prioritize."

The ASPM platform is generally available at launch and can also be availed on the AWS Marketplace.

BackSlash fuses "reachability analysis" into existing stack

BackSlash recently announced a cloud-native AppSec solution aimed at identifying toxic code flows and automating threat models. The new ASPM is intended to provide an integrated, continuous view of an organization's AppSec posture to help prioritize risks.

"Backslash is approaching application security from a risk-prioritization security posture standpoint to help security teams and developers work more efficiently," said Melinda Marks, senior analyst at ESG. "This is a clever way to enable risk mitigation and application protection with a hacker point of view with what they are calling 'reachability analysis."