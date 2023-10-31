Third Wave Innovations rolls security into all-in-one NOC offering

Third Wave Innovations wants to be one-stop shopping for both security and network operations management, having grafted a host of network operations center (NOC) capabilities onto its existing C4 Intelligence Platform and dubbing it a Cyber Network Operations Center.

The company, which announced cNOC today, said that the service is meant to act as a complement to traditional, in-house network operations centers. The integration with C4 means that the company can bring a host of capabilities like performance management, regulatory compliance and threat response features to bear on business data.

The use of the C4 platform, in conjunction with a dedicated operations staff on Third Wave's end, is designed to provide greater visibility into networking and security events for an end-user, and the company's own staff add additional expertise on top of that. C4, according to the company, also operates as a self-contained extended detection and response (XDR), security information and event management (SIEM) and network performance monitoring platform.

Part of the idea, according to chief product officer Patrick Hayes, is to contextualize security and networking events in a more usable format for IT staff.

"While a security-enabled NOC may be able to discern cybersecurity issues from the many technologies flagging alarms, C4 provides our cNOC team with the necessary context of where the alarms originated," he said. "C4 combines alarms with meaningful data enrichment to correlate observations with the entities affected, potential impacts, and mitigation tactics to properly contain, eradicate cybersecurity issues."

Hayes said that the cNOC staff's ability to recognize threats and prioritize security responses based on their severity and potential impact to a given business provides a high degree of flexibility for companies trying to respond to a modern cyber threat environment.