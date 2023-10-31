Third Wave Innovations rolls security into all-in-one NOC offering

Americas

HomeNetwork SecurityThird Wave Innovations rolls security into all-in-one NOC offering
by Jon Gold
Senior writer

News
Oct 31, 20233 mins
Network SecurityThreat and Vulnerability Management

Managed security vendor Third Wave now offers a security-focused remote network operations center (NOC) service, built on its flagship cyber intelligence platform.

IT professionals / programmers / engineers / developers in a modern workspace.
Credit: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

Third Wave Innovations wants to be one-stop shopping for both security and network operations management, having grafted a host of network operations center (NOC) capabilities onto its existing C4 Intelligence Platform and dubbing it a Cyber Network Operations Center.

The company, which announced cNOC today, said that the service is meant to act as a complement to traditional, in-house network operations centers. The integration with C4 means that the company can bring a host of capabilities like performance management, regulatory compliance and threat response features to bear on business data.

The use of the C4 platform, in conjunction with a dedicated operations staff on Third Wave's end, is designed to provide greater visibility into networking and security events for an end-user, and the company's own staff add additional expertise on top of that. C4, according to the company, also operates as a self-contained extended detection and response (XDR), security information and event management (SIEM) and network performance monitoring platform.

Part of the idea, according to chief product officer Patrick Hayes, is to contextualize security and networking events in a more usable format for IT staff.

"While a security-enabled NOC may be able to discern cybersecurity issues from the many technologies flagging alarms, C4 provides our cNOC team with the necessary context of where the alarms originated," he said. "C4 combines alarms with meaningful data enrichment to correlate observations with the entities affected, potential impacts, and mitigation tactics to properly contain, eradicate cybersecurity issues."

Hayes said that the cNOC staff's ability to recognize threats and prioritize security responses based on their severity and potential impact to a given business provides a high degree of flexibility for companies trying to respond to a modern cyber threat environment.

"This involves that ability to shift defense mechanisms when necessary, such as to heighten awareness around affected assets when new vulnerabilities are present while they work through operational patching and testing," he noted.

Hayes also noted that the rich data provided by the company's underlying intelligence platform should allow its workers to assist in change management that often follows on the heels of cybersecurity incidents.

The cNOC offering is available today, the company said. Pricing varies according to a given customer's environment size, the scope of its relevant systems, and "needs for network management, cybersecurity, compliance or risk," as well as the amount of data and length of time required for data to be retained.

Jon Gold covers enterprise technology for Foundry brands, specializing in IoT and wireless networking for Network World. He can be reached at jon_gold@idg.com.

