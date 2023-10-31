What the White House executive order on AI means for cybersecurity leaders

Artificial intelligence continues to snare the technological limelight and, rightly so as we move well into the final quarter of 2023, there is wide international interest in harnessing the power of AI. But with the excitement and anticipation come some appropriate notes of caution from governments around the world, concerned that all of AI's promise and potential has a dark flipside: It can be used as a tool by bad actors just as easily as it can by the good guys.

Thus, on October 30, 2023, US President Joe Biden issued the "Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence" while contemporaneously the G-7 Leaders issued a joint statement in support of the May 2023 "Hiroshima Process International Code of Conduct for Organizations Developing Advanced AI Systems." The US executive order also references the anticipated November UK Summit on AI Safety, which will bring together world leaders, technology companies and AI experts to "facilitate a critical conversation on artificial intelligence."

Understanding how AI will affect the CISO's role is key

Amid the cacophony of international voices trying to bring order to what many see as chaos, it is important for CISOs to understand how AI and machine learning are going to affect their role and their abilities to thwart, detect, and remediate threats. Knowing what the new policy moves entail is critical to gauging where responsibility for dealing with the threats will lie and provides insight into what these governmental bodies believe is the way forward.

CISOs will be well served to ensure they have visibility into the various working groups and advisory boards (e.g., AISSB) as they support their entity's evolution and adoption of AI/ML tools. In addition, given the fluid nature of the global initiatives, the lack of harmonization across borders is a reality and could cause downstream compliance issues if guidance and regulations differ within regions or by country.

The US executive order on AI

The US executive order builds on prior White House engagement on AI and provides guidelines for industry and the government. Those entities that have a national security footprint should be especially attentive to the dual-use possibilities of AI technologies. The executive order points to seven important areas:

Ensure safety and security. Protect the privacy of Americans. Advance equity and civil rights. Stand up for consumers and workers. Promote innovation and competition. Advance American leadership abroad. Ensure responsible and effective government use of AI.

Government agencies on the front lines of AI regulation

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has a herculean task, which it characterized as an "opportunity" on social media: "AI provides tremendous opportunity, but we also must manage the risks. The [executive order] directs NIST to develop guidelines & best practices to promote consensus industry standards that help ensure the development & deployment of safe, secure & trustworthy AI."