British Library suffers major tech outage in cyber incident

The British Library has suffered a \u201ccyber incident\u201d that has caused a major, multi-day IT outage. The famous library, home to Magna Carta, began reporting issues on the morning of October 28 via social media, stating that its website and services at the St Pancras site in central London as well as in Yorkshire were affected. \u201cThis is affecting our website, online systems and services, and some onsite services including public Wi-Fi,\u201d it posted on X. The library said it is currently investigating the incident with the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and other specialists.\n\nThe library said its buildings remain fully open and the following services are available onsite:\n\nThe cause and nature of the incident are not currently known. According to a source, the issue started at around 07:30 on October 28 and was in part due to \u201cmajor issues\u201d with the library\u2019s VMware ESXi servers that have made nearly all their VMs unavailable, The Register reported. A ransomware attack earlier this year targeted a vulnerability in VMware ESXi servers.\n\n\u201cPlease bear with us while we gather more information. We\u2019ll update as regularly as we can,\u201d the library wrote. The library\u2019s website remained inaccessible at the time of writing.\n\n\u201cWe are working with the British Library to fully understand the impact of an incident,\u201d an NCSC spokesperson tells CSO.