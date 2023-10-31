SEC sues SolarWinds and its CISO for fraudulent cybersecurity disclosures

The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against SolarWinds and its chief information security officer, Timothy G. Brown for misleading investors by not disclosing "known risks" and not accurately representing the company's cybersecurity measures during and before the 2020 Sunburst cyberattack that affected thousands of customers in government agencies and companies globally.

"SolarWinds violated reporting and internal controls provisions of the Exchange Act; and Brown aided and abetted the company's violations," SEC said in a press release.

It is unusual for a company CISO to be named in SEC charges for non-disclosure. The SolarWinds case could act as a pivotal point for the role of a CISO, transforming it into one that requires a lot more scrutiny and responsibility.

"SolarWinds incident highlights the responsibility of CISOs of publicly listed companies in not only managing the cyberattacks but also proactively informing customers and investors about their cybersecurity readiness and controls," said Pareekh Jain, chief analyst at Pareekh Consulting. "This lawsuit highlights that there were red flags earlier that the CISO failed to disclose. This will make corporations and CISOs take notice and take proactive security disclosure more seriously similar to how CFOs take financial information disclosure seriously."

"There are many unknowns here; we don’t know if the CISO 'succumbed' to pressure from other leaders or if he was complicit in the hack," said Agnidipta Sarkar, vice president for CISO Advisory at ColorTokens Inc. "In either case, he is the target. But the reality is that the CISO is a very complex role. We are constantly required to navigate internal politics and pushbacks, and unless you are on your toes, you will be at the mercy of external forces at a scale no other CXO is exposed to."

Earlier in June, the SEC sent notices to SolarWinds staff, including the chief financial officer (CFO) and the chief information security officer (CISO), indicating it may pursue legal action for violations of federal law in connection with their response to Sunburst.