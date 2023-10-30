Mobile security solutions should balance experience and protection

It never occurred to the CEO that the text which appeared to come from his bank would create an existential threat to his company. Only after the ransomware he inadvertently launched had ravaged the company\u2019s servers and ground business to a halt did the importance of mobile device security become apparent.\n\nLaptops, smartphones and tablets are valuable allies for the growing number of remote workers and frequent travelers. Most organizations have embraced them for their ability to keep workers productive even when disconnected from the business network. But mobile devices also introduce security challenges that data protection tools behind the firewall don\u2019t always address.\n\nThere are numerous ways they can introduce vulnerabilities into organizations:\n\nCybersecurity and data protection software built for corporate networks isn\u2019t designed to address all the variables that mobility creates. Security may be an afterthought for mobile device management suites focused more on tracking and maintenance than data protection. Relying on point solutions from an app store is complex to manage and places too much responsibility in the hands of users.\n\nThe best protection is an integrated management and security solution that\u2019s purpose-built for mobile users. Jamf\u2019s comprehensive mobile security suite integrates with cloud identity services to ensure that only trusted users can access company data on enrolled, safe devices. Zero-touch deployment supports central administration of apps, updates and permissions across multiple devices. Jamf\u2019s solution provides a seamless user experience with a single set of credentials secured by multi-factor authentication and self-service provisioning to reduce the burden on IT administrators. Active risk monitoring, malware and phishing detection and dynamically updated user access policies enable rapid response to threats with minimal impact on the business.\n\nBest practices in mobile protection include:\n\nGood mobile security is about preserving the experience people love while enabling robust but nonintrusive IT oversight. A mobile-first security solution is best suited to achieve this balance.\n\nFind out how Jamf can help you better manage and secure your mobile workforce. Read more here.