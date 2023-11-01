CSO30 ASEAN 2023: The top 30 cybersecurity leaders in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong

Americas

HomeSecurityCSO30 ASEAN 2023: The top 30 cybersecurity leaders in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong
by CSO ASEAN Events

Opinion
Nov 01, 20235 mins
Security

Here are the winners

CSO30 ASEAN Awards
Credit: IDG

The third CSO30 ASEAN Awards programme recognises the top 30 cybersecurity leaders driving business value, demonstrating leadership, and influencing rapid change across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

The CSO30 ASEAN Awards programme is aligned to Foundry's global awards and celebrates the leading individuals and organisations delivering cybersecurity initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and leadership.

Nominees were judged based on cybersecurity initiatives introduced over the past two years that have changed the way the business is protected. They were also evaluated based on how they collaborated with and influenced their stakeholders to improve cybersecurity and resilience within the enterprise. Judges also assessed their contribution to the wider cybersecurity community beyond their organisations.

We received nominations of cybersecurity leaders from markets like Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia. These leaders hold country, regional, and global roles within their respective organisations. Some are also responsible for security portfolios across the group.

To ensure our winners are equitably recognised for their achievements, we removed rankings this year. Congratulations to the 2023 CSO30 ASEAN winners!

CSO30 ASEAN Awards 2023 honourees (in alphabetical order):

o Air Vice Marshal Amorn Chomchoey - Secretary General (National Cyber Security Agency of Thailand)


o Alexander Antukh - Chief Information Security Officer (AboitizPower)


o Andri Purnomo - VP of Information Security (DANA Indonesia)


o Boris Hajduk - Group Chief Information Security Officer (GoTo Group)


o Christopher Lek - Director (Nanyang Technological University)


o Darren Argyle - Group Chief Information Security Risk Officer (Standard Chartered Bank)


o David Walker - Chief Data, Security & Innovation Officer (Mox Bank)


o David Wang - Regional Information Security Manager, ASEAN (NS BlueScope)


o Eddie Hau Lian Hong - Chief Information Security Officer (Sunway Berhad)


o Frankie Shuai - APAC Regional Information Security Officer (DWS Group)


o Gabriel Tuason - Head of IT Security, Operations and Services (Energy Development Corporation)


o Huang Shao Fei - Group Chief Information Security Officer (SMRT Corporation)


o Ichwan Peryana - Co-Founder & Director (Pinjam Modal)


o Jason Lau - Chief Information Security Officer (Crypto.com)


o Joseph Ong - Chief Information Security Officer, Asia (FCM Travel Asia)


o Leonard Ong - Director of Cyber Defense Group - Policy, Risk Management & Capability Development (Synapxe)


o Mac Esmilla - Chief Information Security Officer (World Vision International)


o Mohamed Noordin Yusuff Marican - Head of Security and IT Operations (Doctor Anywhere)


o Mohammad Firdaus Juhari - Head of Digital Security (edotco Group)


o Mundzir - Head of Cyber Security (Bank Sahabat Sampoerna)


o Oliver Valentino Simanjuntak - Head of Cyber Security (Amar Bank Indonesia)


o Rubaiyyaat Aakbar - Head of IT and Cybersecurity (DocDoc)


o Sam Goh - Chief Information Security Officer (SCB DataX)


o Shakthi Priya Kathirvelu - VP and Head of Information Security and IT (Funding Societies | Modalku Group)


o Shankar Krishnan - CISO| Group Head of Information Security (Boost Digital Bank)


o Shishir Singh - Group Head of Information Security (Advance Intelligence Group)


o Silvia Ihensekhien - Director of Information Security and Risk Management (Swire Coca-Cola)


o Stephanie Liew - Chief Information Security Officer of APMEA (British American Tobacco)


o Surachai Chatchalermpun - Country Cybersecurity & Privacy Officer (Huawei Technologies [Thailand])


o Dr Suresh Balachandran - Chief Information Security Officer (Touch n Go Group, Malaysia)


o Thee Boon Hoo - Head of Cybersecurity, CISO for Singapore and Deputy CISO for APAC (MUFG Singapore)


o Thomas Kung - Chief Information Security Officer (Rakkar Digital)


o Tran Phu Nghia - Chief Information Security Officer (Nova Group)


o William Loh - Head of IT Security, Asia (ING Bank)


o Xerxes Philip Kiok Kan - Head of Information Security (CISO) (Anglo-Eastern Ship Management)


o Yaroth Chhay - Senior Vice President & Head of Information Security Division, CISO (ACLEDA Bank Cambodia)


o Yohannes Glen Dwipajana - VP, Head of IT Security (INDODAX Nasional Indonesia)


o Yuen Chee Lung - Chief Information Security Officer (AIA Malaysia)

Business Value Award
o Boris Hajduk - Group Chief Information Security Officer (GoTo Group)


o David Walker - Chief Data, Security & Innovation Officer (Mox Bank)


o Jason Lau - Chief Information Security Officer (Crypto.com)

Leadership Award
o Darren Argyle - Group Chief Information Security Risk Officer (Standard Chartered Bank)

Public-Private Partnership Award
o Air Vice Marshal Amorn Chomchoey - Secretary General (National Cyber Security Agency of Thailand)


o Surachai Chatchalermpun - Country Cybersecurity & Privacy Officer (Huawei Technologies [Thailand])

Apart from the nominees, CSO30 would not have been possible without our esteemed panel of judges, who methodically and carefully assessed each and every submission based on our two pillars of Business Value and Leadership.

We'd like to thank:

o Dr Chris Holmes - Editorial Director of Asia, Foundry
o Edmund Kennedy - Editor, CSO Australia
o Lim Xiou Ann - Editor, CSO ASEAN
o Linus Lai - Vice President (Software and Services), IDC Asia/Pacific
o Dr Manmeet Kaur Mahinderjit Singh - Cybersecurity Researcher & Associate Professor, Universiti Sains Malaysia
o Cathy O'Sullivan - Editor-in-Chief (CIO & CSO), Foundry

Foundry congratulates all CSO30 ASEAN Award winners and finalists in 2023.

