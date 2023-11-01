CSO30 ASEAN 2023: The top 30 cybersecurity leaders in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong

The third CSO30 ASEAN Awards programme recognises the top 30 cybersecurity leaders driving business value, demonstrating leadership, and influencing rapid change across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

The CSO30 ASEAN Awards programme is aligned to Foundry's global awards and celebrates the leading individuals and organisations delivering cybersecurity initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and leadership.

Nominees were judged based on cybersecurity initiatives introduced over the past two years that have changed the way the business is protected. They were also evaluated based on how they collaborated with and influenced their stakeholders to improve cybersecurity and resilience within the enterprise. Judges also assessed their contribution to the wider cybersecurity community beyond their organisations.

We received nominations of cybersecurity leaders from markets like Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia. These leaders hold country, regional, and global roles within their respective organisations. Some are also responsible for security portfolios across the group.

To ensure our winners are equitably recognised for their achievements, we removed rankings this year. Congratulations to the 2023 CSO30 ASEAN winners!

CSO30 ASEAN Awards 2023 honourees (in alphabetical order):