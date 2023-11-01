CSO30 ASEAN 2023: The top 30 cybersecurity leaders in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong

The third CSO30 ASEAN Awards programme recognises the top 30 cybersecurity leaders driving business value, demonstrating leadership, and influencing rapid change across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.\n\nThe CSO30 ASEAN Awards programme is aligned to Foundry\u2019s global awards and celebrates the leading individuals and organisations delivering cybersecurity initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and leadership.\n\nNominees were judged based on cybersecurity initiatives introduced over the past two years that have changed the way the business is protected. They were also evaluated based on how they collaborated with and influenced their stakeholders to improve cybersecurity and resilience within the enterprise. Judges also assessed their contribution to the wider cybersecurity community beyond their organisations.\n\nWe received nominations of cybersecurity leaders from markets like Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia. These leaders hold country, regional, and global roles within their respective organisations. Some are also responsible for security portfolios across the group.\n\nTo ensure our winners are equitably recognised for their achievements, we removed rankings this year. Congratulations to the 2023 CSO30 ASEAN winners!\n\nCSO30 ASEAN Awards 2023 honourees (in alphabetical order):\n\n\u2022 Air Vice Marshal Amorn Chomchoey \u2013 Secretary General (National Cyber Security Agency of Thailand)\n\n\u2022 Alexander Antukh \u2013 Chief Information Security Officer (AboitizPower)\n\n\u2022 Andri Purnomo \u2013 VP of Information Security (DANA Indonesia)\n\n\u2022 Boris Hajduk \u2013 Group Chief Information Security Officer (GoTo Group)\n\n\u2022 Christopher Lek \u2013 Director (Nanyang Technological University)\n\n\u2022 Darren Argyle \u2013 Group Chief Information Security Risk Officer (Standard Chartered Bank)\n\n\u2022 David Walker \u2013 Chief Data, Security & Innovation Officer (Mox Bank)\n\n\u2022 David Wang \u2013 Regional Information Security Manager, ASEAN (NS BlueScope)\n\n\u2022 Eddie Hau Lian Hong \u2013 Chief Information Security Officer (Sunway Berhad)\n\n\u2022 Frankie Shuai \u2013 APAC Regional Information Security Officer (DWS Group)\n\n\u2022 Gabriel Tuason \u2013 Head of IT Security, Operations and Services (Energy Development Corporation)\n\n\u2022 Huang Shao Fei \u2013 Group Chief Information Security Officer (SMRT Corporation)\n\n\u2022 Ichwan Peryana \u2013 Co-Founder & Director (Pinjam Modal)\n\n\u2022 Jason Lau \u2013 Chief Information Security Officer (Crypto.com)\n\n\u2022 Joseph Ong \u2013 Chief Information Security Officer, Asia (FCM Travel Asia)\n\n\u2022 Leonard Ong \u2013 Director of Cyber Defense Group \u2013 Policy, Risk Management & Capability Development (Synapxe)\n\n\u2022 Mac Esmilla \u2013 Chief Information Security Officer (World Vision International)\n\n\u2022 Mohamed Noordin Yusuff Marican \u2013 Head of Security and IT Operations (Doctor Anywhere)\n\n\u2022 Mohammad Firdaus Juhari \u2013 Head of Digital Security (edotco Group)\n\n\u2022 Mundzir \u2013 Head of Cyber Security (Bank Sahabat Sampoerna)\n\n\u2022 Oliver Valentino Simanjuntak \u2013 Head of Cyber Security (Amar Bank Indonesia)\n\n\u2022 Rubaiyyaat Aakbar \u2013 Head of IT and Cybersecurity (DocDoc)\n\n\u2022 Sam Goh \u2013 Chief Information Security Officer (SCB DataX)\n\n\u2022 Shakthi Priya Kathirvelu \u2013 VP and Head of Information Security and IT (Funding Societies | Modalku Group)\n\n\u2022 Shankar Krishnan \u2013 CISO| Group Head of Information Security (Boost Digital Bank)\n\n\u2022 Shishir Singh \u2013 Group Head of Information Security (Advance Intelligence Group)\n\n\u2022 Silvia Ihensekhien \u2013 Director of Information Security and Risk Management (Swire Coca-Cola)\n\n\u2022 Stephanie Liew \u2013 Chief Information Security Officer of APMEA (British American Tobacco)\n\n\u2022 Surachai Chatchalermpun \u2013 Country Cybersecurity & Privacy Officer (Huawei Technologies [Thailand])\n\n\u2022 Dr Suresh Balachandran \u2013 Chief Information Security Officer (Touch n Go Group, Malaysia)\n\n\u2022 Thee Boon Hoo \u2013 Head of Cybersecurity, CISO for Singapore and Deputy CISO for APAC (MUFG Singapore)\n\n\u2022 Thomas Kung \u2013 Chief Information Security Officer (Rakkar Digital)\n\n\u2022 Tran Phu Nghia \u2013 Chief Information Security Officer (Nova Group)\n\n\u2022 William Loh \u2013 Head of IT Security, Asia (ING Bank)\n\n\u2022 Xerxes Philip Kiok Kan \u2013 Head of Information Security (CISO) (Anglo-Eastern Ship Management)\n\n\u2022 Yaroth Chhay \u2013 Senior Vice President & Head of Information Security Division, CISO (ACLEDA Bank Cambodia)\n\n\u2022 Yohannes Glen Dwipajana \u2013 VP, Head of IT Security (INDODAX Nasional Indonesia)\n\n\u2022 Yuen Chee Lung \u2013 Chief Information Security Officer (AIA Malaysia)\n\nBusiness Value Award\u2022 Boris Hajduk \u2013 Group Chief Information Security Officer (GoTo Group)\n\n\u2022 David Walker \u2013 Chief Data, Security & Innovation Officer (Mox Bank)\n\n\u2022 Jason Lau \u2013 Chief Information Security Officer (Crypto.com)\n\nLeadership Award\u2022 Darren Argyle \u2013 Group Chief Information Security Risk Officer (Standard Chartered Bank)\n\nPublic-Private Partnership Award\u2022 Air Vice Marshal Amorn Chomchoey \u2013 Secretary General (National Cyber Security Agency of Thailand)\n\n\u2022 Surachai Chatchalermpun \u2013 Country Cybersecurity & Privacy Officer (Huawei Technologies [Thailand])\n\nApart from the nominees, CSO30 would not have been possible without our esteemed panel of judges, who methodically and carefully assessed each and every submission based on our two pillars of Business Value and Leadership.\n\nWe\u2019d like to thank:\n\n\u2022 Dr Chris Holmes \u2013 Editorial Director of Asia, Foundry\u2022 Edmund Kennedy \u2013 Editor, CSO Australia\u2022 Lim Xiou Ann \u2013 Editor, CSO ASEAN\u2022 Linus Lai \u2013 Vice President (Software and Services), IDC Asia\/Pacific\u2022 Dr Manmeet Kaur Mahinderjit Singh \u2013 Cybersecurity Researcher & Associate Professor, Universiti Sains Malaysia\u2022 Cathy O\u2019Sullivan \u2013 Editor-in-Chief (CIO & CSO), Foundry\n\nFoundry congratulates all CSO30 ASEAN Award winners and finalists in 2023.