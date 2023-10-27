Failure to verify OAuth tokens enables account takeover on websites

Researchers have found yet another OAuth implementation error on various websites that allow users to authenticate with their identities from third-party services such as Facebook or Google. Some sites fail to complete an important step in the OAuth authorization chain that involves validating for which app an access token was issued by the identity provider.

By exploiting this security oversight an attacker could collect tokens issued to a decoy app or website they set up and then use them to access the accounts of the victims on sites that are vulnerable to this issue.

Researchers from security firm Salt Security demonstrated the problem on three popular websites: popular typing assistance service Grammarly, Indonesian video streaming site Vidio, and Indonesian e-commerce platform Bukalapak.

While these companies were privately notified and fixed the problem, all organizations should check their implementations to make sure they’re not exposing their users to similar attacks.

“Just these three sites are enough for us to prove our point, and we decided to not look for additional targets, but we expect that thousands of other websites are vulnerable to the attack we detail in this post, putting billions of additional Internet users at risk every day,” the Salt Security researchers said in their report.

Access tokens are tied to their requesting apps

OAuth is a highly popular Web authorization and pseudo-authentication standard, through which one website or app can ask an identity provider such as Google, Facebook, Apple, or Microsoft to verify that a user is who they claim to be. This makes the authentication process easier for users, as they don’t have to create and remember separate passwords for different sites and can choose to use their Facebook, Google or Microsoft identities.