North Korea’s state hacking program is varied, fluid, and nimble

State-backed North Korean hackers have stolen an estimated $2 billion or more in funds from cryptocurrency organizations and banks in 30 cyberattacks over the past five years, primarily to help fund its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. In 2023 alone, North Korean hackers have stolen $340 million in cryptocurrency assets, not including the estimated $150 million US government officials believe they stole from blockchain transaction firm Mixin in late September 2023.

But a timeline of recent cyber-related efforts shows that the North Korean regime has broader goals extending far beyond financial theft, illustrating how one of the world’s top digital adversaries is a versatile threat actor capable of a range of malicious acts.

Experts say that the cyber program run by North Korea, or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), is fluid and flexible, nimbly adapting to various activities, thanks partly to highly skilled, youthful hackers. Finally, some experts suggest that while North Korea has seemingly cooled its destructive actions since creating global havoc with the WannaCry worm in 2017, that’s because of a change in Pyongyang’s focus and not a diminution of capability.

Recent North Korean cyber timeline

On top of the continuous financial threats, a steady stream of diverse verified and suspected North Korean malicious cyber activity has come to light over the past two years, including:

April 2022: The North Korean group known as Lazarus conducted an espionage campaign targeting organizations operating within the chemical sector as part of Operation Dream Job.

April 2022: The North Korean-linked Stonefly group continues to mount espionage attacks against highly specialized engineering companies to obtain sensitive intellectual property from critically essential sectors such as energy, aerospace, and military equipment.

February 2023: The US National Security Agency (NSA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), along with other groups, released an updated cybersecurity advisory related to the ransomware activities of a DPRK group known as Andariel.

April 2023: ARCHIPELAGO, a subset of a North Korean threat group known as APT43 or Kimsuky, was targeting with spear phishing emails individuals with expertise in North Korean policy issues such as sanctions, human rights, and non-proliferation issues, directing them to a phishing page with supposed media interview questions or RFIs to steal their Google passwords.

April 2023: In a double supply chain attack, a nexus cluster of activity tracked as UNC4736, related to financially motivated North Korean AppleJeus activity, compromised enterprise software company 3CX’s network via malicious software downloaded from futures platform Trading Technologies website.

August 2023: North Korean hackers compromised the sensitive internal IT infrastructure of US-sanctioned Russian missile engineering company NPO Mashinostroyeniya, with North Korean threat actor ScarCruft compromising the email service and Lazarus compromising the company’s internal network.

September 2023: After masquerading as a recruiter for Meta in a credential-stealing phishing campaign, North Korea’s Lazarus group attacked an aerospace company in Spain where it deployed several tools, including a publicly undocumented backdoor called LightlessCan.

October 2023: South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said that North Korean hackers are targeting the South’s shipbuilding industry to steal technical data that could strengthen the North’s navy.

October 2023: Two North Korean nation-state threat actors, Diamond Sleet, also known as ZINC, and Onyx Sleet, also known as Plutonium, are exploiting a remote code execution vulnerability affecting multiple versions of JetBrains TeamCity server, opportunistically compromising vulnerable servers while also deploying malware and tools and using techniques that may enable persistent access to victim environments.

October 2023: The US government seized 17 website domains used by North Korean information technology (IT) workers to defraud US and foreign businesses, evade sanctions, and fund the development of the government’s weapons program.

Evolving, adaptable structure makes attribution difficult

Based on these wide ranges of activities, it’s clear that North Korea’s cyber program is adaptable and complex. Researchers at Mandiant recently produced an updated assessment of North Korea’s cyber structure, noting a “significant multiyear shift and blend in the country’s cyber posture,” with overlaps in targeting and tool sharing among the various arms of the DPRK cyber program, making attribution to any particular North Korean group challenging.

Mandiant concluded that “the DPRK cyber landscape has changed tremendously, and overlapping indicators, which would traditionally be tracked individually to these separate organizations, seemingly signal a growing adaptability and collaboration” among the various groups that collectively make up North Korea's cyber program.