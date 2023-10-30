How to choose the best cloud security posture management tools

After companies move to the cloud, many are under the impression that their cloud hosting providers are solely responsible for security, a misconception that can lead to data breaches and other security issues.

While the responsibility for securing cloud infrastructure falls to cloud services providers, it's up to customers to configure the cloud and secure their applications and sensitive corporate data.

That’s where cloud security posture management (CSPM) tools can help. These tools continuously and automatically check for misconfigurations that can result in data leaks and data breaches. CSPM tools manage cloud security risks on an ongoing basis and ensure compliance in the cloud so enterprises can continuously make any necessary changes.

"CSPM solutions use best practices and compliance (PCI, SOC2, etc.) templates to identify drifts and insecure configurations in cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform) in the compute, storage, and network areas," says Andras Cser, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research. "CSPM tools can alert and optionally remediate the insecure configurations.”

CSPM tools look at workloads to see what’s happening and they provide context, so organizations know which of the vulnerabilities or issues is most important, says Charlie Winckless, senior director analyst at Gartner. “These tools enable companies to prioritize which risks are real, which risks are important, and which risks they may be able to delay fixing a little bit,” he says.

Organizations evaluating various CSPM tools should ensure that they cover all the cloud platforms they’re using, says Winckless.