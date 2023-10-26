Copilot is ready for takeoff: Microsoft rolls out artificial intelligence for Windows

AI is coming to desktops everywhere -- is your security team ready for it? Beginning with its October security updates, Microsoft has begun a staged rollout of built-in artificial intelligence in the form of Copilot for Windows.

But before leaping to integrate Copilot into your systems, it's essential to review policies and procedures that your company or organization has governing the use of artificial intelligence. If you don't have such policies in place, now would be a good time to consider implementing them.

When and how will Copilot be enabled?

If your Windows 11 22H2 desktops are in a managed setting -- that is, they all have their updates controlled by Windows Software update services, Intune, or Windows update for business -- Copilot will not be enabled.

If you are in the European Union, Copilot will not be enabled. If your desktops are patched by Windows update and get the October security release installed, they may start to see the Copilot module. Based on the Bing chat module, it allows the user to ask questions and obtain answers.

Copilot enabling also depends on the user having either a Microsoft account or an Entra (formerly Azure Active Directory) account. Copilot will also not be enabled for users with only a local account or an active directory-based domain.

How Microsoft's AI has changed

Small changes have already been observed in the behavior of Microsoft's AI component. In early testing, Microsoft was including links to advertisements in the chat windows but recently I've noticed that they are no longer including ads in responses. Clearly, changes are being made as feedback is received.