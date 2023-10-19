Palo Alto Networks updates Prisma Cloud with integrated cloud security

Palo Alto Networks has added new "code to cloud" intelligence capabilities to the latest version of its cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), Prisma Cloud, to offer a single source of truth around application risk for developers, operations, and security teams.

The latest upgrade to Prisma Cloud, dubbed Darwin release, is adding a suite of capabilities aimed at enabling organizations to address key security risks at the coding stage of the production cycle and integrate the changes in the entire cloud workflow.

"Prisma Cloud, now with code-to-cloud intelligence, fosters collaboration between developers and security professionals by linking production security issues to specific remediation recommendations in code," said Ankur Shah, senior vice president of Prisma Cloud at Palo Alto Networks.

The new release, with all the added capabilities, is available to customers at the launch for no additional charges.

Tracing faults to the source with business context

The Darwin release is picking up a host of features designed to enable security teams to effectively hunt and manage vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

The main principle is to create a map of an organization's existing cloud applications, their interconnections, and all the possible attack paths. The tools also allow for tracing an exploit or misconfiguration back to its source code to be able to fix it there.