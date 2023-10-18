Most organizations globally have implemented zero trust

The percentage of organizations worldwide that have implemented a zero-trust initiative has almost tripled in the past three years going from 24% in 2021 to 61% in 2023, according to data from Okta's 2023 State of Zero Trust report. Companies with between 5,000 and 9,999 employees are more likely to have zero trust in place--three out of four-- than those with 500 to 999 employees.

The report is based on responses from 860 information security decision-makers from North America (United States, Canada); EMEA (Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom); and APJ (Japan, Australia).

Those planning to implement a zero-trust security initiative in the next 18 months make up 35% of respondents and only 4% were neither planning nor had one in place. The North American region is leading in terms of initiatives already in place, but EMEA and APJ organizations are quickly gaining ground, and nearly all the holdouts in both regions plan to adopt a zero-trust initiative within the next 6 to 12 or 13 to 18 months.

Despite macroeconomic pressures forcing cost cutting, 80% of the respondents reported that their budgets for zero-trust security initiatives had increased over the previous year-- 60% reported budget increases of between 1% and 24%, and another 20% increased by 25% or more.

Identity has become a big part of zero trust strategies with 51% of all respondents saying it is extremely important, a considerable increase from 2022's 27%. Another 40% said it is somewhat important.

Identity begins to shift from IT to security

Identity and access management (IAM), which used to be owned by IT departments, has increasingly shifted to cybersecurity teams. This is backed by Okta's research that found that 73% of security teams now owns IAM in North America and 50% in EMEA.