Americas

  • United States

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeCybercrimeCybercriminals register .AI domains of trusted brands for malicious activity
mhill
by Michael Hill
UK Editor

Cybercriminals register .AI domains of trusted brands for malicious activity

News
Oct 17, 20233 mins
CybercrimeInternet Security

Third parties are registering brands under the .AI domain to launch phishing attacks or other types of brand abuse.

HTTP Internet website
Credit: Rock1997

Almost half of Forbes Global 2000 companies do not have control over their branded artificial intelligence (.AI) domain names, which are registered by third parties. That's according to the 2023 Domain Security Report from CSC, which revealed that cybercriminals are exploiting AI's popularity by attempting to register the domains of trusted brands for malicious activity. This is emphasized by a 350% year-over-year increase in domain dispute cases involving .AI extensions in 2023 from companies who discovered that .AI domains using their brands were misappropriated by third parties, according to the research.

Malicious actors are also continuing to capitalize on lookalike domains (homoglyphs) that resemble Global 2000 brands to launch phishing attacks, other forms of digital brand abuse, or IP infringement, the report found.

Third-party owned .AI domains pose significant security risks

The growth in .AI domain registrations is indicative of the growth of the broader AI technology landscape, the report read. The overall third-party registration or infringement of .AI domains is at 43% for the Global 2000 companies, it added. Of those companies with branded domains registered for .AI, 84% are owned by third parties while 49% are available. Certain industries such as banking, diversified financials, and IT software and services see the highest percentage of taken .AI domains.

".AI is a domain extension with no registration restriction, so it makes it an attractive and accessible domain name for cybercriminals," Mark Calandra, president of CSC's digital brand services division, tells CSO. "With corporations operating multiple brands, fraudsters are ready to take advantage of their trusted names, snapping up "branded" .AI domains that are still available." It is therefore crucial to have rapid detection and deactivation of confusingly similar domains imitating brands - a company's branded .AI domain in the wrong hands could put it at risk of website redirection, online fraud, phishing attacks, and malware, he adds.

The combination of a company's familiar brand name plus .AI as a domain extension gives target victims a false sense of trust and become more susceptible to falling prey to an attack. "Due to the significant media coverage recently on the potential use of AI for fraud in the future, registering your brand in the .AI domain extension is important to protect your key trademarks," Calandra says.

Phishing emails, malicious content among lookalike domain threats

The report also detected a slight increase in the amount of lookalike domains owned by third parties, up 4% from 2022 to 79% in 2023. Of the lookalike domains CSC assessed, 40% have mail exchange (MX) records, which can be used to send phishing emails or to intercept email, according to the report. Other uses cited in the paper include pointing to advertising, pay-per-click ads, or domain parking (36%), resolving to a live website not associated with the brand holder (14%), and pointing to malicious content that could damage a brand's reputation and customer confidence (1%).

The threats posed to legitimate brands by lookalike domains came to the fore in the wake of the launch of Threads by Instagram in July 2023. Security firm Veriti observed a surge in the creation of suspicious domains with over 700 domains related to Threads registered daily. These domains posed a significant risk as they can be used to deceive users, distribute malware, and lure unsuspecting individuals into downloading untrusted versions of the app.

mhill
by Michael Hill
UK Editor

Michael Hill is the UK editor of CSO Online. He has spent the past 8 years covering various aspects of the cybersecurity industry, with particular interest in the ever-evolving role of the human-related elements of information security. A keen storyteller with a passion for the publishing process, he enjoys working creatively to produce media that has the biggest possible impact on the audience.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

Cybercriminals register .AI domains of trusted brands for malicious activity

By Michael Hill
Oct 17, 20233 mins
Internet SecurityCybercrime
Image
brandpost

Improve your cyber threat understanding with geopolitical context

By Microsoft Security
Oct 15, 20235 mins
Security
Image
news analysis

Chinese APT group ToddyCat launches new cyber-espionage campaigns

By Lucian Constantin
Oct 13, 20236 mins
Advanced Persistent ThreatsCyberattacks
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Robbie Whittome, CISO at Curtin University

Oct 16, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: Cisco's Anthony Grieco on opportunities in Southeast Asia's cybersecurity landscape

Oct 10, 202316 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Leron Zinatullin, CISO at Linkly

Oct 09, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Robbie Whittome

Oct 16, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: Cisco's Anthony Grieco on opportunities in Southeast Asia's cybersecurity landscape

Oct 10, 202316 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Leron Zinatullin, CISO at Linkly

Oct 09, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image