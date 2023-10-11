Israel-Hamas conflict extends to cyberspace

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a new battleground has opened up in cyberspace, with hackers from both sides trying to attack each other\u2019s infrastructure, while also dragging supporters of each other into the conflict.\n\n\u201cAnalysts have noted public instances of DDoS attacks, website defacements, and increased dark web discussions from various threat actor groups,\u201d said Ian Gray, vice president of cyber threat intelligence operations at Flashpoint. \u201cOngoing physical conflict within the region is likely to attract additional hacktivist groups that are either ideologically, politically, or opportunistically supporting either Israel or Palestine.\u201d\n\nData from Cloudflare, a leading cloud delivery network, shows signs of cyberattacks in the form of DDoS attacks impacting both Israel and Palestine.\n\n\u201cTwo autonomous systems in the Gaza Strip went offline a few hours after the Hamas attacks on October 7. Subsequently, on October 9, two additional networks also experienced outages. We also saw an uptick in cyberattacks targeting Israel, including a 1.26 billion HTTP requests DDoS attack, and Palestine,\u201d Cloudflare said in a blog post.\n\nLeading the pro-Palestine offensive are a couple of Russian-backed hacker groups \u2014 Killnet and Anonymous Sudan \u2014 who took to Telegram and claimed responsibility for the recent attacks on Israeli government websites and the Jerusalem Post, respectively. Anonymous Sudan also claimed responsibility for targeting Israel\u2019s Iron Dome, the country\u2019s all-weather, air defense system.\n\nOther hacktivist groups have also joined the conflict. On October 7, pro-Palestine hacktivist group Mysterious Team Bangladesh announced its support for Hamas on Telegram, using trending pro-Palestinian hashtags including #FreePalestine and #OpIsraelV2.\n\n\u201cMysterious Team Bangladesh claims support for Anonymous (Sudan),\u201d Gray said. \u201cTheir channel also promotes multiple pro-Muslim and pro-Palestinian hacktivist campaigns. Mysterious Team Bangladesh has amplified content from several pro-Palestinian hacktivist groups.\u201d\n\nThese groups include Team_Azrael_Angel_of_Death, GanosecTeam, HacktivistIndonesia, GarudaAnonSecurity, KEPTEAM, TeamInsanePakistan, and Xv888. The groups have claimed responsibility for attacks across numerous Israeli internet domains. \n\nThere have also been cyberattacks targeting Palestine by an India-based hacktivist group called Indian Cyber Force. The group has shown solidarity with Israel in the current conflict and has taken responsibility for bringing down the websites of Hamas, Palestine National Bank, Palestine Web Mail Government Services, and Palestine Telecommunication Company.\n\n\u201cIndian Cyber Force has previously initiated several cyber campaigns in support of India. Their previous targets include Bangladesh and Canada. It appears that Bangladesh was targeted regarding their relationship with Pakistan,\u201d Flashpoint said in a report.\n\nIndia caught in the crossfire\n\nIndia\u2019s open support for Israel in the ongoing conflict has also dragged the country into this cyber warfare. Several hacktivist groups objected to India\u2019s support for Israel in the current conflict and its departure from a traditional neutral stance in the Israel-Palestine conflict.\n\nHacktivist group Ghosts of Palestine posted a message on the Telegram channel claiming to target India. The message clearly highlighted that the cause of the attacks was India\u2019s support for Israel.\n\nOn October 9, several media reports cited undisclosed sources confirming attempts of cyberattacks on Indian government websites, including those of the Delhi government and India\u2019s top medical sciences institute, AIIMS.\n\nOn the same day, multiple hacktivist groups were found planning cyberattacks on India due to India\u2019s extended support towards Israel, cybersecurity firm CloudSEK\u2019s contextual AI digital risk platform XVigil discovered.\n\n\u201cThe cyberattacks on India are to be conducted under their hacktivist campaign #OpsIsrael #OpIsraelV2,\u201d said Rishika Desai, Cyber Intelligence Lead at CloudSEK. \u201cThe motivations behind these attacks primarily revolve around political factors and the attack vector for the campaign will likely be mass defacement, data breaches, credential leaks, and DDoS attacks.\u201d\n\nA CloudSEK report on the discovery noted that several hacktivist groups were found attacking Indian government domains between October 7 to October 9. The groups included Syhlet Gang, Garnesia Team in alliance with Moroccan Black Cyber Team, System Admin BD, and Cyber Error System.\n\nAs the physical conflict rages between Hamas and Israel on the ground, according to experts, the cyber warfare could extend to other countries that are seen supporting either side.