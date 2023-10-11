Microsoft, American Express most spoofed brands in financial services phishing emails

Technology giant Microsoft and multinational banking firm American Express are the most spoofed companies in phishing emails targeting financial services. That\u2019s according to the 2023 Financial Services Sector Threat Landscape report by Trustwave SpiderLabs, which examines a multitude of threats faced by the financial services industry. The report cited phishing and email-borne malware as the most exploited methods for gaining an initial foothold into organizations, with Trustwave SpiderLabs observing \u201cinteresting developments\u201d in the delivery methods, techniques, themes, and targeted brands of attacks on financial services in the last year. Such developments have contributed to the continuing relevance and effectiveness of these types of attacks, according to the report.\n\nFinancial services are increasingly coming into the crosshairs of cybercriminals. Recent research from Akamai discovered a surge in web application and application programming interface (API) attacks targeting the global financial services industry. These attacks grew by 65% in Q2 2023 compared to Q2 2022, accounting for 9 billion attacks in 18 months with banks bearing the brunt, according to the vendor\u2019s High Stakes of Innovation: Attack Trends in Financial Services report. The research also found that the financial services sector is now the top vertical for DDoS attacks, with the EMEA region accounting for 63.5% of global DDoS events.\n\nHTML files most common malicious attachments\n\nData from Trustwave SpiderLabs\u2019 financial services client base indicated that HTML files are the most common malicious attachments in emails, making up 78% of all malicious attachments assessed, according to the report. These are mainly used for credential phishing, redirectors, and HTML smuggling, with 33% of HTML files employing obfuscation as a means of defense evasion, it added.\n\nAside from HTML, Trustwave SpiderLabs observed executables as the next most prevalent type of malicious attachment, accounting for 14%. Information stealing malware such as Gootloader, XLoader, Lokibot, Formbook, and Snake Keylogger were among the most spotted attachments, while Agent Tesla (RAT) was also detected in the dataset. Attackers\u2019 use of PDFs (3%), Excel (2%), and Word documents (1%) was sparse in comparison, according to the report.\n\nVoicemail notifications, payment receipts, purchase orders, remittances, bank deposits, and quotation requests were the most common themes in malicious attachment emails, with American Express (24%), DHL (21%), and Microsoft (15%) the brands most spoofed.\n\nThe most prevalent, non-malicious attachment phishing themes cited in the report include \u201cUrgent Action\u201d messages, mailbox elated alerts, document sharing, e-signing, account-related alerts, missed communications, meeting-related notifications, and payment\/invoice-related alerts. The brands most spoofed in these types of attacks are Microsoft (52%), DocuSign (10%), and American Express (8%). As for business email compromise (BEC), \u201cPayroll Diversion\u201d is the most used theme at 48% with \u201cRequest for Contact\u201d and \u201cTask\u201d at 23% and 13%, respectively.\n\nPhishing tactics evolve as attackers adopt AI, LLMs\n\nDuring the past year, Trustwave SpiderLabs has discovered and analyzed new phishing techniques that attackers have actively used to target the financial services sector. These include IPFS-based phishing, Cloudflare Pages.dev and Workers.dev Phishing, and RPMSG campaigns, the report read.\n\nTrustwave SpiderLabs has also been monitoring the impact of AI and large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT on phishing attacks. The quick maturity and expanded use of LLM technology makes crafting believable emails that appear genuine easier, more compelling, highly personalized, and harder to detect, it said.\n\n\u201cLately, we have noted the emergence of LLMs like WormGPT and FraudGPT on underground forums, highlighting the potential cybersecurity risks posed by their criminal use,\u201d the report read. WormGPT\u2019s and FraudGPT\u2019s capabilities include not only crafting convincing phishing emails, but also assisting in creating undetectable malware, writing malicious code, and finding vulnerabilities.\n\nPhishing mitigation should include tests, anti-spoofing measures, layered email scanning\n\nThe Trustwave SpiderLabs report included a list of recommendations for mitigating email phishing risks. It said that organizations should: