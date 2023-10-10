Vanta bakes generative AI into core security and compliance product

Compliance and security vendor Vanta is the latest to roll generative AI features into a core product line, bringing large language model-powered risk management assistance and high-level guidance to the company\u2019s digital trust platform.\n\nVanta's lineup of generative AI features, announced today, will include three key tools designed to simplify the work faced by security and compliance professionals. The first is an AI addition to its vendor risk management product, which should allow security teams to automatically pull information from vendor-generated reports like SOC 2 and DPA for instant analysis.\n\n\u201cThis information is usually buried within dense documents,\u201d said Chase Lee, vice president of product for Vanta. \u201c[This makes] reviews extremely time-consuming and labor-intensive, without a single source of truth for information.\u201d\n\nThe second new capability is questionnaire automation. Security questionnaires are required by numerous software companies, allowing them to ensure that appropriate security measures \u2014 covering everything from physical security to the network to policy and procedure \u2014 are in place. The information teams need to provide is often buried in compliance reports, written policies and previous questionnaire responses, which has traditionally led to a considerable amount of manual work for security teams. Using AI, however, Vanta said that responses can be generated more or less automatically, in just a few clicks.\n\n\u201cThe accuracy of responses is crucial, and inaccurate or outdated information can lead to legal challenges for the vendors involved,\u201d noted Lee.\n\nFinally, Vanta\u2019s updated lineup now offers automated guidance and suggestions for security and compliance frameworks like GDPR and PCI DSS. Taking advantage of the capabilities of LLMs, the system can automatically make policy suggestions and suggest testing regimens for its end users, taking another task that\u2019s generally performed manually and simplifying it.\n\n\u201cWhat used to be tedious, time-consuming manual work is now accelerated and less prone to potentially costly errors,\u201d said Jeremy Epling, the company\u2019s chief product officer.\n\nThe vendor risk management and questionnaire automation products are currently available in beta, with the compliance control features coming \u201csoon,\u201d according to the company. All of the new AI tooling is designed to function as a core part of Vanta\u2019s existing trust and security platform, and isn\u2019t sold separately or for an add-on fee.