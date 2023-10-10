Americas

  • United States

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeGutsy debuts with data-driven security governance tool
Shweta Sharma
by Shweta Sharma
Senior Writer

Gutsy debuts with data-driven security governance tool

News
Oct 10, 20233 mins
IT GovernanceSecurity Software

The SaaS offering listens into processes from security tools and their integrations to root out issues leading to vulnerabilities.

Successful Businesswoman in Stylish Suit Working on Top Floor Office Overlooking Night City. High Achievement Female CEO of Humanitarian Investment Fund, Human Face of Sustainable Corporate Governance
Credit: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

Gutsy, a startup focusing on security governance tools, is making its debut with its flagship, namesake application, designed to apply process mining to provide data-driven visibility into an organization's teams, tools, and processes and how they work together.

Gutsy’s flagship offering is aimed at helping organizations properly operationalize their security tools to protect from process failures leading to security incidents.

"Customers often tell us they have 80 or 100 different security tools, but they consider less than half of them to be well operationalized, so they struggle to get the outcomes they need," said Ben Bernstein, CEO and co-founder of Gutsy. "That's because security is more than just tools; it's people, process, and technology."

Gutsy also announced securing $51 million in seed funds from a clutch of cybersecurity executives and founders.

For Gutsy, security is process-centric

Gutsy works on the principle that security is process-centric rather than just a group of settings. The whole idea is to look closely at the set of processes that the security tools and other environments must work on in order to fish out anomalies.

"Think about vulnerability management, you might have a bunch of different tools that help you detect vulnerabilities," said John Morello, co-founder of Gutsy. "But none of those tools are actually going to fix the vulnerability point, you have to create a ticket and assign that to some other team using some different software to deploy some other update to something else, to get the outcome we want, which is to remediate the vulnerability."

Gutsy simplifies this by making use of all the security tools across the entire span of coverage they have and listening in to their communications over a period to understand what actions or settings led to the vulnerability and how best to resolve them, Morello explained.

Gutsy beta has three modules

Gutsy is an agent-less, SaaS offering currently under limited availability. The offering comes with three beta modules including identity management, incident response, and vulnerability management, with plans for further addition.

The platform promises integration with a broad range of tools from cloud providers to HR systems, vulnerability management tools, ticketing systems, EDR platforms, and more.

"True cloud transformation requires operational transformation," said Nancy Wang, former director of engineering, Amazon Web Services. "You can't safely operate at cloud scale and speed without a new way to do security governance. Gutsy's innovative, software-driven approach to helping security organizations visualize, gain semantic awareness, and optimize security operations enables organizations to maintain ongoing security governance at cloud scale."

Gutsy claims several use cases for its new offering, including audit simplification, driving strategic decisions, and improving security tools outcomes with its data-driven process mining approach.

Shweta Sharma
by Shweta Sharma
Senior Writer

Shweta Sharma is a senior journalist covering enterprise information security and digital ledger technologies for IDG’s CSO Online, Computerworld, and other enterprise sites.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

Gutsy debuts with data-driven security governance tool

By Shweta Sharma
Oct 10, 20233 mins
IT GovernanceSecurity Software
Image
feature

The undeniable benefits of making cyber resiliency the new standard

By Mary K. Pratt
Oct 10, 202311 mins
CSO and CISORisk ManagementSecurity Practices
Image
opinion

5 practical recommendations implementing zero trust

By Michelle Drolet
Oct 10, 20236 mins
Zero TrustCloud SecurityNetwork Security
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Leron Zinatullin, CISO at Linkly

Oct 09, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Nathan Morelli, Head of Cyber Security and IT Resilience at SA Power Networks

Oct 02, 202314 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Nicole Neil, Director of Information Security at Seer Medical

Sep 20, 202312 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Leron Zinatullin, CISO at Linkly

Oct 09, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Nathan Morelli, Head of Cyber Security and IT Resilience at SA Power Networks

Oct 02, 202314 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Nicole Neil, Director of Information Security at Seer Medical

Sep 20, 202312 mins
CSO and CISO
Image