Gutsy debuts with data-driven security governance tool

Gutsy, a startup focusing on security governance tools, is making its debut with its flagship, namesake application, designed to apply process mining to provide data-driven visibility into an organization\u2019s teams, tools, and processes and how they work together.\n\nGutsy's flagship offering is aimed at helping organizations properly operationalize their security tools to protect from process failures leading to security incidents.\n\n\u201cCustomers often tell us they have 80 or 100 different security tools, but they consider less than half of them to be well operationalized, so they struggle to get the outcomes they need,\u201d said Ben Bernstein, CEO and co-founder of Gutsy. \u201cThat\u2019s because security is more than just tools; it\u2019s people, process, and technology.\u201d\n\nGutsy also announced securing $51 million in seed funds from a clutch of cybersecurity executives and founders.\n\nFor Gutsy, security is process-centric\n\nGutsy works on the principle that security is process-centric rather than just a group of settings. The whole idea is to look closely at the set of processes that the security tools and other environments must work on in order to fish out anomalies.\n\n\u201cThink about vulnerability management, you might have a bunch of different tools that help you detect vulnerabilities,\u201d said John Morello, co-founder of Gutsy. \u201cBut none of those tools are actually going to fix the vulnerability point, you have to create a ticket and assign that to some other team using some different software to deploy some other update to something else, to get the outcome we want, which is to remediate the vulnerability.\u201d\n\nGutsy simplifies this by making use of all the security tools across the entire span of coverage they have and listening in to their communications over a period to understand what actions or settings led to the vulnerability and how best to resolve them, Morello explained.\n\nGutsy beta has three modules\n\nGutsy is an agent-less, SaaS offering currently under limited availability. The offering comes with three beta modules including identity management, incident response, and vulnerability management, with plans for further addition.\n\nThe platform promises integration with a broad range of tools from cloud providers to HR systems, vulnerability management tools, ticketing systems, EDR platforms, and more.\n\n\u201cTrue cloud transformation requires operational transformation,\u201d said Nancy Wang, former director of engineering, Amazon Web Services. \u201cYou can\u2019t safely operate at cloud scale and speed without a new way to do security governance. Gutsy\u2019s innovative, software-driven approach to helping security organizations visualize, gain semantic awareness, and optimize security operations enables organizations to maintain ongoing security governance at cloud scale.\u201d \n\nGutsy claims several use cases for its new offering, including audit simplification, driving strategic decisions, and improving security tools outcomes with its data-driven process mining approach.