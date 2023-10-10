Gutsy debuts with data-driven security governance tool

Gutsy, a startup focusing on security governance tools, is making its debut with its flagship, namesake application, designed to apply process mining to provide data-driven visibility into an organization's teams, tools, and processes and how they work together.

Gutsy’s flagship offering is aimed at helping organizations properly operationalize their security tools to protect from process failures leading to security incidents.

"Customers often tell us they have 80 or 100 different security tools, but they consider less than half of them to be well operationalized, so they struggle to get the outcomes they need," said Ben Bernstein, CEO and co-founder of Gutsy. "That's because security is more than just tools; it's people, process, and technology."

Gutsy also announced securing $51 million in seed funds from a clutch of cybersecurity executives and founders.

For Gutsy, security is process-centric

Gutsy works on the principle that security is process-centric rather than just a group of settings. The whole idea is to look closely at the set of processes that the security tools and other environments must work on in order to fish out anomalies.

"Think about vulnerability management, you might have a bunch of different tools that help you detect vulnerabilities," said John Morello, co-founder of Gutsy. "But none of those tools are actually going to fix the vulnerability point, you have to create a ticket and assign that to some other team using some different software to deploy some other update to something else, to get the outcome we want, which is to remediate the vulnerability."