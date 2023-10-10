Economic challenges tighten CISO compensation: IANS study

The ongoing economic challenges are severely impacting CISOs, many of whom are struggling to get any salary hikes at all while new job postings for the role are on a decline, according to an IANS study.

The IANS study, evaluating data between April 2023 to August 2023, surveyed a total of 660 CISOs, with 600 of them participating from the US and Canada.

Combined with another IANS study published last month that found CISOs struggling with limited cybersecurity budgets, the observations paint a rather unsettling picture for the top security deck.

"Amidst economic uncertainty, rising inflation, increased cost of borrowing money and reduced valuations of 2021 and 2022, companies dialed back their security budgets in 2023," IANS said in a statement on the study. "Funding for cyber talent also took a hit."

Compensation increases albeit poorly

The average increase in compensation rose at a modest 11%, down from 14% last cycle, with one out of five CISOs receiving no increase in compensation at all.

The study also noted a tightened market for the CISO role as it observed fewer companies initiating a CISO search in the said period. Twelve percent of CISOs changed employers versus 20% last year, with only 8% receiving large pay bumps associated with movement against 20% last year.