UK Cyber Security Council announces first cohort of chartered cybersecurity practitioners

The UK Cyber Security Council has announced the country\u2019s first cohort of chartered cybersecurity practitioners following the launch of its Cyber Security Governance and Risk Management and Secure System Architecture and Design professional standard pilot schemes last year. Over 100 practitioners who completed the pilot schemes are now registered with the council at either Chartered, Principal, or Associate level.\n\nFollowing the successful delivery of these two pilots, both specialisms will open for applications to the wider sector, the council said. Pilot programmes in other specialisms including Security Testing and Audit and Assurance are currently in progress.\n\nThe council\u2019s aim is to establish a universally recognised, professional standard for the UK cybersecurity sector to provide professionals the opportunity to achieve chartered status across 16 specialisms, bringing cybersecurity in line with other established professions such as accountancy, engineering, and legal.\n\nOngoing work to bring cybersecurity industry in line with other sectors\n\nThe UK Cyber Security Council is the owner of the Royal Charter and the only body in the world that can charter individuals to award the status of Chartered Cyber Security Professional.\n\n\u201cThe council is committed to working with stakeholders across the industry, with a joint aim of creating a world class cyber sector right here in the UK,\u201d said Professor Simon Hepburn, CEO of the UK Cyber Security Council. \u201cOur continued work piloting specialisms to bring the industry in line with other sectors and regulating qualifications in the space is vital in our aim to help the UK government make this country the safest place to live and work online.\u201d\n\nThe Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec) is the first Licensed Body for the council. \u201cWe have already welcomed through 40+ newly-chartered individuals to the industry, and look forward to chartering many more to come,\u201d commented Amanda Finch, CEO of CIISec.\n\nIncreasing the professionalism of the industry and showing that cybersecurity is a career with real opportunities for anyone, from any background, of any age, has been CIISec\u2019s driving force from the beginning, and a key priority for its members and the profession as a whole, she added. \u201cWe encourage professionals who want to demonstrate their expertise, those looking to start or build on their career in cybersecurity in the specialisms of Secure System Architecture and Design, Audit and Assurance, and Governance and Risk Management, or anyone curious about the industry to contact us and gain all the advantages of one of the most exciting, fulfilling careers available.\u201d\n\nLast week, CIISec announced that it had secured funding from the UK Department of Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) to expand its Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) in cybersecurity. The funding will support places for 400 students for 2023\/24, three times the number in 2022\/23.