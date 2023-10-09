Americas

  • United States

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeSecurityUK Cyber Security Council announces first cohort of chartered cybersecurity practitioners
mhill
by Michael Hill
UK Editor

UK Cyber Security Council announces first cohort of chartered cybersecurity practitioners

News
Oct 09, 20233 mins
CareersSecurity Practices

Over 100 practitioners now registered at either Chartered, Principal, or Associate level following successful pilot schemes as applications open to the wider sector

laptop security
Credit: iStock

The UK Cyber Security Council has announced the country's first cohort of chartered cybersecurity practitioners following the launch of its Cyber Security Governance and Risk Management and Secure System Architecture and Design professional standard pilot schemes last year. Over 100 practitioners who completed the pilot schemes are now registered with the council at either Chartered, Principal, or Associate level.

Following the successful delivery of these two pilots, both specialisms will open for applications to the wider sector, the council said. Pilot programmes in other specialisms including Security Testing and Audit and Assurance are currently in progress.

The council's aim is to establish a universally recognised, professional standard for the UK cybersecurity sector to provide professionals the opportunity to achieve chartered status across 16 specialisms, bringing cybersecurity in line with other established professions such as accountancy, engineering, and legal.

Ongoing work to bring cybersecurity industry in line with other sectors

The UK Cyber Security Council is the owner of the Royal Charter and the only body in the world that can charter individuals to award the status of Chartered Cyber Security Professional.

"The council is committed to working with stakeholders across the industry, with a joint aim of creating a world class cyber sector right here in the UK," said Professor Simon Hepburn, CEO of the UK Cyber Security Council. "Our continued work piloting specialisms to bring the industry in line with other sectors and regulating qualifications in the space is vital in our aim to help the UK government make this country the safest place to live and work online."

The Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec) is the first Licensed Body for the council. "We have already welcomed through 40+ newly-chartered individuals to the industry, and look forward to chartering many more to come," commented Amanda Finch, CEO of CIISec.

Increasing the professionalism of the industry and showing that cybersecurity is a career with real opportunities for anyone, from any background, of any age, has been CIISec's driving force from the beginning, and a key priority for its members and the profession as a whole, she added. "We encourage professionals who want to demonstrate their expertise, those looking to start or build on their career in cybersecurity in the specialisms of Secure System Architecture and Design, Audit and Assurance, and Governance and Risk Management, or anyone curious about the industry to contact us and gain all the advantages of one of the most exciting, fulfilling careers available."

Last week, CIISec announced that it had secured funding from the UK Department of Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) to expand its Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) in cybersecurity. The funding will support places for 400 students for 2023/24, three times the number in 2022/23.

mhill
by Michael Hill
UK Editor

Michael Hill is the UK editor of CSO Online. He has spent the past 8 years covering various aspects of the cybersecurity industry, with particular interest in the ever-evolving role of the human-related elements of information security. A keen storyteller with a passion for the publishing process, he enjoys working creatively to produce media that has the biggest possible impact on the audience.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

UK Cyber Security Council announces first cohort of chartered cybersecurity practitioners

By Michael Hill
Oct 09, 20233 mins
Security PracticesSecurity PracticesSecurity
Image
news

Qakbot malware’s creators ride again, despite FBI takedown

By Jon Gold
Oct 05, 20233 mins
RansomwareMalware
Image
news analysis

Cisco fixes serious flaws in emergency responder and other products

By Lucian Constantin
Oct 05, 20233 mins
Critical InfrastructureNetwork SecurityVulnerabilities
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Leron Zinatullin, CISO at Linkly

Oct 09, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Nathan Morelli, Head of Cyber Security and IT Resilience at SA Power Networks

Oct 02, 202314 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Nicole Neil, Director of Information Security at Seer Medical

Sep 20, 202312 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Leron Zinatullin, CISO at Linkly

Oct 09, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Nathan Morelli, Head of Cyber Security and IT Resilience at SA Power Networks

Oct 02, 202314 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Nicole Neil, Director of Information Security at Seer Medical

Sep 20, 202312 mins
CSO and CISO
Image