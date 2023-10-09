UK Cyber Security Council announces first cohort of chartered cybersecurity practitioners

The UK Cyber Security Council has announced the country's first cohort of chartered cybersecurity practitioners following the launch of its Cyber Security Governance and Risk Management and Secure System Architecture and Design professional standard pilot schemes last year. Over 100 practitioners who completed the pilot schemes are now registered with the council at either Chartered, Principal, or Associate level.

Following the successful delivery of these two pilots, both specialisms will open for applications to the wider sector, the council said. Pilot programmes in other specialisms including Security Testing and Audit and Assurance are currently in progress.

The council's aim is to establish a universally recognised, professional standard for the UK cybersecurity sector to provide professionals the opportunity to achieve chartered status across 16 specialisms, bringing cybersecurity in line with other established professions such as accountancy, engineering, and legal.

Ongoing work to bring cybersecurity industry in line with other sectors

The UK Cyber Security Council is the owner of the Royal Charter and the only body in the world that can charter individuals to award the status of Chartered Cyber Security Professional.

"The council is committed to working with stakeholders across the industry, with a joint aim of creating a world class cyber sector right here in the UK," said Professor Simon Hepburn, CEO of the UK Cyber Security Council. "Our continued work piloting specialisms to bring the industry in line with other sectors and regulating qualifications in the space is vital in our aim to help the UK government make this country the safest place to live and work online."

The Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec) is the first Licensed Body for the council. "We have already welcomed through 40+ newly-chartered individuals to the industry, and look forward to chartering many more to come," commented Amanda Finch, CEO of CIISec.