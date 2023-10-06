MGM ransomware attack costs $100 million, in busy month for breaches

The recent ransomware attack on MGM Resort International cost the hotel and casino company $100 million overall from operational disruptions, according to its latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MGM was attacked by ALPHR (aka BlackCat), a ransomware group widely thought to have links to the Russian government. MGM declined to pay the ransom requested by the attackers, relying on cybersecurity insurance to cover the costs of the attack’s impact, and quickly moved to shut down operational systems in the wake of the attack -- a move criticized by the attackers themselves.

"The Company estimates a negative impact from the cyber security issue in September of approximately $100 million to Adjusted Property EBITDAR for the Las Vegas Strip Resorts and Regional Operations, collectively," said MGM in the SEC filing. EBITDAR is a term used denote earnings before interest, taxes and certain expenses.

Though the company reports that the attack has been contained and no further data will be lost, the impact of the incident appears to be far greater than most. “The global average cost of a data breach in 2023 was $4.45 million, a 15% increase over 3 years,” according to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023.

MGM is optimistic despite losses

MGM said in the SEC filing that despite the large loss, it believes the incident might not have any material effect on its financial condition and results of operations for the year. "While the Company experienced impacts to occupancy due to the availability of bookings through the Company's website and mobile applications, it was mostly contained to the month of September,” MGM said.

While MGM said it is confident that its cybersecurity insurance will be sufficient to cover the financial impact so far from the incident, the full scope of the costs and related impact of the attack remains yet to be determined.