Why open-source software supply chain attacks have tripled in a year

The number of incidents where malicious packages are uploaded to public component registries has exploded over the past year, showing that attackers increasingly favor this initial access tactic. According to data from software supply chain management company Sonatype, the number of malicious packages detected across the various open-source ecosystems tripled year over year.

“Looking at it a different way, it also indicates that in one year alone, we've seen twice as many supply chain attacks to the cumulative numbers in previous years,” Sonatype said in its annual State of the Software Supply Chain report. “This pace of growth is astonishing. It signals the role of the supply chain as one of the fastest growing vectors for adversaries to execute malicious code. Furthermore, we have seen an increase in nation-state actors leveraging these vectors.”

However, an organization’s software supply chain concerns shouldn’t stop with the 245,032 malicious packages that were detected over the past 12 months but include the millions of packages that have known security vulnerabilities. According to Sonatype, one in every eight open-source component downloads over the past year had a known security risk.

More measures against malicious open-source packages needed

Many of the package repositories for open-source languages are community-maintained, meaning the reporting and removal of malicious packages happen on a voluntary basis and not often the result of automated detection. Improvements have been made in preventing existing developer accounts from being hijacked and used to push malicious components - such as the introduction of mandatory multifactor authentication - but this doesn’t stop the attacks that upload rogue packages from new accounts.

“Often, packages containing malicious code are treated very similarly to packages with new security vulnerabilities — and they are taken down entirely based on a volunteer effort following a vulnerability removal process which is not appropriate when the code is designed to be malicious from the start,” the Sonatype researchers said. “This approach can lead to the malicious packages being up longer than necessary, leaving developers at risk.”

Compared to previous years, the researchers have noticed an adoption of this supply chain attack tactic by more professional criminal gangs and even cyberespionage groups. One recent example occurred in August when the Lazarus Group, one of North Korea’s state-funded hacking groups, uploaded a malicious package VMConnect to PyPI, the public registry for Python components. The package masqueraded as a legitimate VMware module and downloaded additional malicious payloads when installed on a system.