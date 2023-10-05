Organizations grapple with detection and response despite rising security budgets

Only about a fifth of cybersecurity leaders today are confident about their organization's cybersecurity approach, with only a half trusting the training they provide in-house, according to an EY study.

The study that surveyed 500 cybersecurity leaders worldwide found them to be struggling with their organization's defenses even as the number of cyberthreats and associated costs increased.

"After all the time and money spent on cybersecurity, CISOs still feel very unprepared against cyberthreats," Richard Watson, EY Global and Asia-Pacific cybersecurity consulting leader, said in a press release. "The levels of dissatisfaction are more worrying when seen in the context of increasing geopolitical instability, economic uncertainty, and the rapid adoption of emerging technologies that will push the number of incidents to even higher levels and see cyber adversaries continually evolve."

The study also revealed slower detection and response times by organizations amid growing attack sophistication.

Costs escalate but response dwindles

The study observed a rise in the annual cybersecurity incidents as respondents reported an average of 44 incidents in 2022. This, in turn, inflates the spending in terms of security, response, and insurance costs.

CISO respondents reported an average annual spend of $35 million on cybersecurity, with the median cost of a breach jumping 12% to $2.5 million. The leaders said they anticipate the cost per breach to reach $4 million by the end of the year.