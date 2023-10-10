5 practical recommendations implementing zero trust

Despite organizations upping their spend on cybersecurity technology, infrastructure, and services each year, threat actors are still finding ways to slip through the cracks. There are two main reasons for this: One, human error: Unfortunately, many users still don't take security seriously. They’re visiting websites that they shouldn’t, clicking on things that they shouldn't, and entering credentials in places where they shouldn't. As a result, their systems, identities, and credentials are becoming compromised, allowing attackers to comfortably walk in through the front door.

Two, attacks on applications: Attackers are going after internet-facing apps and leveraging errors and vulnerabilities in their code. This is because many of these third-party applications enjoy an implicit trust and usually their traffic is not inspected by organizations. The recent MOVEit hack is a great example where attackers leveraged a vulnerability and breached environments of more than 1000 organizations, stealing the records of more than 60 million people.

The castle-and-moat approach to security is obsolete

With more employees working outside the corporate perimeter and accessing data and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications in the cloud, the traditional castle-and-moat model to cybersecurity is no longer relevant. Moreover, every single organization that’s been exposed to breach has a firewall in place, so a firewall isn't always effective. Threat actors are now encrypting all the bad stuff and this encrypted traffic is passing right through firewalls using legitimate channels like port 443. Decrypting traffic isn't always feasible. Legacy firewalls usually lack the capacity or performance to inspect the huge volume of incoming cloud computing traffic. For these reasons, many experts see zero trust as the answer.

Zero-trust implementation recommendations and best practices

In the physical world, if attackers show up to your building and present a valid company-issued ID, they receive blanket access to the building. They can go to any department, look at any room, access all different areas of the building, and leave.

Zero trust is based on the principle that no user, application, or device should be implicitly trusted. This means that if attackers show up at your building, their identity is verified in each of the rooms and departments they visit and not just at the front door. The US government has now mandated that all government agencies and contractors must adopt zero-trust technologies and frameworks.

Studies show that while 90% of enterprises are adopting zero trust, most of them are having problems unlocking its full potential. This is because zero trust is confusing and security vendors have been marketing it like technology that can be bought off the shelf. In reality, zero trust is more of an architecture (a framework), and there's no silver bullet. Zero trust is all about minimizing or containing the blast radius. Below are recommendations to keep in mind when implementing zero trust: