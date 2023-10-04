New critical AI vulnerabilities in TorchServe put thousands of AI models at risk

A trio of critical security issues were identified in TorchServe, an open source package for serving and scaling PyTorch models in production, that could lead to an attacker executing arbitrary codes on the affected systems.\n\nCombinedly called ShellTorch, as coined by Oligo Security researchers who discovered them, the vulnerabilities can grant an attacker the privilege to view, modify, steal, and delete AI models and sensitive data on TorchServe server.\n\nThese vulnerabilities can completely compromise the AI infrastructure of the world\u2019s biggest businesses, Oligo Security said. \u201cThese vulnerabilities can lead to a full chain Remote Code Execution (RCE), leaving countless thousands of services and end-users\u00a0\u2014 including some of the world\u2019s largest companies\u00a0\u2014 open to unauthorized access and insertion of malicious AI models, and potentially a full server takeover.\u201d\n\nTwo of the discovered vulnerabilities \u2014 CVE-2023-43654 and CVE-2023-1471 \u2014 carry CVSS scores of 9.8 and 9.9 respectively, while the third one doesn\u2019t have a CVE entry yet.\n\nFlaws allow remote code execution and server takeover\n\nWhile serving models in production, TorchServe provisions fetching configuration files for the models from a remote URL using the workflow or model registration API. In one of the vulnerabilities (CVE-2023-43654), it was found that the API logic for an allowed list of domains accepts all domains as valid URLs, resulting in a server-side-request-forgery (SSRF).\n\n\u201cThis allows an attacker to upload a malicious model that will be executed by the server, which results in arbitrary code execution,\u201d Oligo Security said.\n\nAnother issue (CVE-2023-1471) involves TorchServe being vulnerable to a critical RCE via the SnakeYAML deserialization vulnerability, caused by misuse of the open source (Java) SnakeYAML library.\n\n\u201cAI models can include a YAML file to declare their desired configuration, so by uploading a model with a maliciously crafted YAML file, we were able to trigger an unsafe deserialization attack that resulted in code execution on the machine,\u201d Oligo Security noted.\n\nThe third flaw (untagged yet) is a misconfiguration vulnerability within the management API of TorchServe, which is responsible for managing models at runtime. The API interface is configured to listen on the 0.0.0.0 port by default, making it accessible to external requests, both private and public.\n\nAll three vulnerabilities exploited in combination can allow remote code execution with high privileges, leading to a complete server takeover.\n\nShellTorch affects leading container environments\n\nThe deep learning container (DLC) by Amazon and Google has been found to be vulnerable to ShellTorch, according to Oligo. The managed services of Amazon and Google include compensating controls that reduce the exposure.\n\n\u201cAWS is aware of CVE-2023-43654 and CVE-2022-1471 in PyTorch TorchServe versions 0.3.0 to 0.8.1, which use a version of the SnakeYAML v1.31 open-source library,\u201d Amazon said in an October 2 advisory against the vulnerabilities. \u201cTorchServe version 0.8.2 resolves these issues. AWS recommends customers using PyTorch inference Deep Learning Containers (DLC) 1.13.1, 2.0.0, or 2.0.1 in EC2, EKS, or ECS released prior to September 11, 2023, update to TorchServe version 0.8.2.\u201d\n\nAmazon said that customers using PyTorch inference Deep Learning Containers (DLC) through Amazon SageMaker are not affected. Meta, the co-maintainer of the open source TorchServe library with Amazon, rapidly fixed the default management API to mitigate the third vulnerability. Oligo Security said that\u00a0it worked with the maintainers of PyTorch for the responsible disclosure of these issues.