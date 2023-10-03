Arm patches bugs in Mali GPUs that affect Android phones and Chromebooks

Arm has patched a new security flaw in its Mali GPU kernel drivers that allowed improper GPU memory processing operations to be carried out by a local non-privileged user.

Yet without a CVSS score, the vulnerability, dubbed CVE-2023-4211, was reported to have active exploitations in the wild.

"A local non-privileged user can make improper GPU memory processing operations to gain access to already freed memory," Arm said in an October 2 advisory. "There is evidence that this vulnerability may be under limited, targeted exploitation."

The advisory also notified patching up two other vulnerabilities in the same driver family allowing similar exploitations.

Bug allows access to freed-up memory

Although much isn't clear about the nature of the attacks, Arm said the vulnerability allows hackers to exploit system memory no longer in use. Getting access to such environments is the most common mechanism for loading malicious codes.

A local non-privileged user can make improper GPU processing operations to access a limited amount outside of buffer bounds or to exploit a software race condition, according to the advisory. If a system's memory is carefully prepared by that user, it could give them access to already freed memory.