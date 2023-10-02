ShadowSyndicate Cybercrime gang has used 7 ransomware families over the past year

A previously undocumented cybercrime group has built a collection of over 80 command-and-control (C2) servers for malware implants over the past two years. The gang, which researchers have now dubbed ShadowSyndicate, is believed to be either an initial access broker or an affiliate working with multiple ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operations.

"It's incredibly rare for one Secure Shell (SSH) fingerprint to have such a complex web of connections with a large number of malicious servers," researchers from cybercrime investigations firm Group-IB said in a report.

"In total, we found ShadowSyndicate's SSH fingerprint on 85 servers since July 2022. Additionally, we can say with various degrees of confidence that the group has used seven different ransomware families over the course of the past year, making ShadowSyndicate notable for their versatility."

Group-IB analysts partnered with researcher Joshua Penny from European MSSP Bridewell and independent malware researcher Michael Koczwara to investigate all the connections they found and try to determine what ShadowSyndicate is: a server host that deploys servers with the same SSH fingerprint, a DevOps engineer for threat actors, a bulletproof hosting service for cybercriminals, an initial access broker, or a RaaS affiliate.

Connections to various remote access implants

More than 50 servers of those found to have ShadowSyndicate's SSH fingerprint were used as C2 servers for Cobalt Strike implants. Cobalt Strike is a commercial penetration testing tool that is normally sold under license, but it has become a favorite with many groups of attackers who use cracked versions.

Every Cobalt Strike implant normally has a watermark that is normally associated with a unique license key, but the cracked versions used by attackers have custom watermarks such as 12345. Among the ShadowSyndicate-operated servers, the researchers found Cobalt Strike watermarks that were previously associated with attacks that resulted in the deployment of Royal, Cactus, Quantum, and Nokoyawa ransomware families.