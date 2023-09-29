UK government plans 2,500 new tech recruits by 2025 with focus on cybersecurity

The UK government has announced plans to hire 2,500 technology and digital recruits by 2025 via new apprenticeships and talent programmes as part of a fresh skills drive. The Cabinet Office said this will be kickstarted by a new digital apprenticeship programme which will support the recruitment of 500 early career entrants into digital roles this financial year across government.

This programme will provide the opportunity for both civil servants and new entrants to be recruited into the most in-demand data and technology roles, such as cybersecurity technologists and software developers.

The remaining 2,000 opportunities will include 1,300 additional digital apprenticeship programme roles, and 700 roles created through an expansion of existing departmental digital programmes, such as the Software Developer Programme, the government said.

Private industry invited to tackle national challenges

Meanwhile, experts from the private industry are being invited to work on the country's biggest challenges, such as cybersecurity and new emerging technology, with the launch of a new Digital Secondments Programme, which is now open for applications.

Earlier this month, a report from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) warned that a lack of cybersecurity experts in the UK government should be of significant concern. Pay constraints mean that government departments are unable to fully compete with the private sector in hard-to-recruit roles with shortages of cybersecurity experts, whose skills command a premium, a particular problem, according to the report.

Meanwhile, some digital skills shortages are self-inflicted through counter-productive staffing cuts against the backdrop of a struggle to recruit and retain the necessary skilled people in the civil service's digital workforce, the report stated.