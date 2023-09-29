Americas

  • United States

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeCybercrimeUK data regulator orders end to spreadsheet FOI requests after serious data breaches
mhill
by Michael Hill
UK Editor

UK data regulator orders end to spreadsheet FOI requests after serious data breaches

News
Sep 29, 20233 mins
CybercrimeData and Information SecurityGovernment

The Information Commissioner’s Office says alternative approaches should be used to publish freedom of information data to mitigate risks to personal information

UK | United Kingdom > England > London > cityscape / Big Ben / Parliament
Credit: Luke Stackpoole

The UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has called for an immediate end to the use of Excel spreadsheets to publish Freedom of Information (FOI) data in the wake of serious data breaches. The data protection regulator issued an advisory notice to all public authorities about the risks of personal information within spreadsheets being disclosed inadvertently in response to FOI requests. The ICO said that alternative approaches should be used to mitigate risk to personal information.

The advisory comes after the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the Norfolk and Suffolk police constabularies both recently suffered accidental data breaches that exposed highly sensitive information stored in spreadsheets following FOI requests.

Alternative approaches should be used to mitigate risk to personal information

As a "matter of urgency," the ICO advised all public authorities to:

  • Implement a moratorium on the disclosure of original source spreadsheets to online platforms in response to FOI requests
  • Convert spreadsheets and sensitive metadata into open reusable formats such as comma-separated value (csv) files
  • Avoid using spreadsheets with hundreds or thousands of rows and invest in data management systems which support data integrity
  • Continually train staff who use common data software and are involved in disclosing information
  • Ensure that there is no unexpected data included if the original format needs to be maintained to preserve useful macros and equations
  • Always disclose information in the most appropriate and secure format, this may involve copying information into a different file format

Authorities must have "robust measures" in place to protect personal information

"The recent personal data breaches are a reminder that data protection is, first and foremost, about people," said John Edwards, Information Commissioner. "We have seen both the immediate and ongoing impact that the release of such sensitive personal information has had on the individuals and families involved, and that is why I have taken this action."

It is imperative that robust measures are in place to protect personal information, he added. "The advice we have issued sets out the bare minimum that public authorities should be doing to protect personal data when responding to information access requests, and to reassure the people they serve, and their staff, that their information is in safe hands."

In the same week, the ICO warned of the potential risks to life posed by data breaches exposing the personally identifiable information (PII) of domestic abuse victims. The data privacy regulator urged organizations handling the PII of domestic abuse victims to take responsibility for training their staff and putting appropriate systems in place to avoid such incidents.

mhill
by Michael Hill
UK Editor

Michael Hill is the UK editor of CSO Online. He has spent the past 8 years covering various aspects of the cybersecurity industry, with particular interest in the ever-evolving role of the human-related elements of information security. A keen storyteller with a passion for the publishing process, he enjoys working creatively to produce media that has the biggest possible impact on the audience.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

UK data regulator orders end to spreadsheet FOI requests after serious data breaches

By Michael Hill
Sep 29, 20233 mins
GovernmentCybercrimeData and Information Security
Image
news

SpecterOps to use in-house approximation to test for global attack variations

By Shweta Sharma
Sep 28, 20233 mins
Penetration Testing
Image
news

New Trojan ZenRAT masquerades as Bitwarden password manager

By Lucian Constantin
Sep 28, 20234 mins
CyberattacksHackingData and Information Security
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Nicole Neil, Director of Information Security at Seer Medical

Sep 20, 202312 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Siddiqua Shaheen, Head of Cyber Governance at Lander & Rogers

Sep 07, 202317 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: IHH Healthcare's Francis Yeow on defining the CISO role

Sep 06, 202310 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Nicole Neil, Director of Information Security at Seer Medical

Sep 20, 202312 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

What is zero trust security?

Sep 06, 20233 mins
AuthenticationZero TrustNetwork Security
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: IHH Healthcare's Francis Yeow on defining the CISO role

Sep 06, 202310 mins
CSO and CISO
Image