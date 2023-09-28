EchoMark releases watermarking solution to secure private communications, detect insider threats

Information protection software-as-a-service startup EchoMark has announced the public release of its AI-driven solution to secure private communications.

The enterprise-grade software embeds forensic watermarking in emails and documents to pinpoint potential insider threats, integrating with major email systems, the firm said. The release comes as insider security risks continue to plague organizations across many sectors.

EchoMark's solution can be deployed without any content disruption, end-user training, or manual inputs, the firm claimed in a press release. Its integration with major email systems requires no client software, with the solution operating in the background injecting personalized forensic watermarking in emails and PDFs, EchoMark said.

AI-powered watermarking pinpoints potential insider threats

The AI-powered watermarking technology pinpoints potential insider threats and enables swift action through advanced natural language analysis and copy/paste detection, according to the firm. The solution upholds a near 100% accuracy rate in identifying inside threats, even in cases of document altercations, eliminating the need for protracted internal investigations and helping to proactively prevent future breaches, EchoMark claimed.

Settings tailor the solution to different cohorts, use cases, and needs, promoting internal stewardship and trust through transparency, it added.

"Our invisible watermarking technology acts as the digital thumbprint on every piece of communication, be it an email or a document," Troy Batterberry, CEO and founder of EchoMark, former corporate VP of Microsoft Teams, tells CSO.