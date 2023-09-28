New Trojan ZenRAT masquerades as Bitwarden password manager

Researchers have come across a new Trojan program dubbed ZenRAT that is being distributed as an installer for the popular Bitwarden password management application, as well as employing other tricks to deceive users. The Trojan has information-stealing capabilities and hasn’t been documented before.

"Malware is often delivered via files that masquerade as legitimate application installers," researchers from security firm Proofpoint said in a report. "End users should be mindful of only downloading software directly from the trusted source, and always check the domains hosting software downloads against domains belonging to the official website."

ZenRAT is distributed from webpages that mimic the site bitwarden.com, the home for the Bitwarden open-source password manager. The page is only shown to visitors with Windows computers, those with Linux being directed to an article about Bitwarden cloned from a media site.

While it’s not clear how users are directed to the rogue Bitwarden page, researchers point out that fake installers have been distributed in the past through SEO poisoning, a technique that involves hijacking search results for various terms by artificially inflating the page rank of hacked websites to appear higher in results. Other techniques involve email and social media spam.

ZenRAT installer shows weirdness

The executable file offered to Windows users for download is called Bitwarden-Installer-version-2023-7-1.exe and it has been uploaded to the VirusTotal database before with the name CertificateUpdate-version1-102-90, suggesting this is not the first time the attackers have distributed ZenRAT as a fake application.

This might also explain several weird aspects of the installer. The metadata information displayed by Windows claims the installer is Piriform's Speccy, a software application for gathering system specifications, not Bitwarden. It’s very likely the attackers simply copied the installer metadata from their previous variant or are mimicking multiple applications.