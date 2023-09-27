UK Cyber Security Council CEO reflects on a year of progress

The CEO of the UK Cyber Security Council, Professor Simon Hepburn, has reflected on key achievements over the last 12 months in an interview with broadcaster ITN. Hepburn assessed the Council\u2019s work around cybersecurity professional standards, careers and learning, and outreach and diversity.\n\nIn what he called a \u201cvery busy year\u201d the council \u2014 the self-regulatory body for the UK\u2019s cybersecurity sector \u2014 has worked both locally and internationally to advance the cybersecurity ecosystem within the UK.\n\nUK Cyber Security Council\u2019s four new cybersecurity standards\n\n\u201cWe\u2019ve developed four professional cybersecurity standards in different areas,\u201d Hepburn said. These are Cyber Security Governance and Risk Management, Secure System Architecture and Design, Security Testing, and Audit and Assurance.\n\n\u201cWhen we were working with organizations to develop those standards, we did a lot of work on raising the profile of cybersecurity as a profession, which is really, really important, and one of our key priorities.\u201d\n\nThe council has partnered with several organizations that are specialists in specific areas of cybersecurity to develop the standards, Hepburn added. These include international professional association ISACA and industry bodies (ISC)\u00b2 and the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec).\n\nThe standards are a key foundation of the council\u2019s work towards establishing a universally recognised, professional standard for the UK cybersecurity sector to provide professionals the opportunity to achieve chartered status across 16 specialisms.\n\n\u201cWe've taken people through that process, and we\u2019re really pleased that we\u2019ve got a lot of successful candidates, also some that weren\u2019t so successful, but that\u2019s the whole learning process. We use that learning as part of the next development.\n\nThe Council has also developed its Technical Advisory Panel, made up of security experts across government departments and different kinds of organizations\/institutions who will review and assess the criteria of what it has developed, Hepburn said.\n\nUK Cyber Security Council\u2019s work on tackling skills shortages, improving diversity\n\nHepburn was asked about the current shortfall of cybersecurity talent in the UK, as highlighted in a recent report from the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) which revealed that approximately 50% of UK businesses have a basic cybersecurity skills gap. \u201cIt is a concern, but we've always kind of known that that exists,\u201d he said. \u201cIt is a long-term game \u2014 it\u2019s a marathon, not a sprint.\u201d\n\nThe first key thing the Council has done to help address the skills shortage issue is to raise the profile of cybersecurity as a profession, engaging with schools to raise that awareness among younger people, but also for career changes, Hepburn said. \u201cOur role is to really demystify the roots into the cybersecurity profession, using things like our online career tool to show how qualifications and experience align to specific opportunities.\u201d\n\nThe Council has also been working to improve representation in the UK cybersecurity field, Hepburn said. This includes the publication of the Diversity Process Flow Paper exploring the barriers people of colour and those from ethnic minority backgrounds face when pursuing a career in cybersecurity. \u201cIncreasing ethnic minorities in cyber but also elevating women in cyber. Also, we do things like thought leadership, looking at issues like neurodiversity. For us, it\u2019s really about social mobility; it is about profiling the opportunities and making sure everyone\u2019s aware that they\u2019re welcome to join the profession.\u201d