Web app, API attacks surge as cybercriminals target financial services

Web application and application programming interface (API) attacks against the global financial services industry grew by 65% in Q2 2023 compared to Q2 2022, accounting for nine billion attacks in 18 months with banks bearing the brunt. That's according to the High Stakes of Innovation: Attack Trends in Financial Services report from cybersecurity firm Akamai.

The research is based on an analysis of security events detected on Akamai Connected Cloud, a network of approximately 340,000 servers in 4,000 locations on 1,300 networks in 130+ countries. Along with the rise in web app/API attacks, the financial services sector has experienced an increase in Layer 3 and Layer 4 DDoS attacks, the report found.

The increase appears to be caused by the dramatic surge in the power of virtual machine botnets and pro-Russian hacktivism motivated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Akamai said.

API security and DDoS risks pose persistent threats to organizations across sectors. In April, security researchers warned of a vulnerability in a UDP-based network service called the Service Location Protocol (SLP) that can be abused to significantly amplify DDoS attacks.

The growing use of APIs gives attackers more ways to break authentication controls, exfiltrate data, or perform disruptive acts, driving API security up the agenda for businesses and the cybersecurity community. Meanwhile, the global financial services industry continues to come into the crosshairs of cybercriminals as breaches and ransomware costs rise.

Financial services third-most targeted sector by web app, API attacks

The financial services sector was the third most targeted by web app and API attacks during Akamai's reporting period, largely due to the industry's continued digitalization and the rate at which adversaries are exploiting vulnerabilities in attacks, the firm said.