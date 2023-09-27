Immersive Labs adds custom ‘workforce exercising’ for each organizational role

A sudden influx of evolved threats in the last few years has organizations rethink their cyberresilience efforts, and risk-proofing human elements across the board has become ever so relatable. Adding to that viewpoint is the new \u201cworkforce exercising\u201d capability Immersive Labs has just rolled out.\n\nAlready available to all existing subscribers of Immersive Labs\u2019 enterprise-grade cyberresilience platform, the capability is aimed at validating resilience across an organization for all roles against vital cybersecurity capabilities and best practices.\n\n\u201cWorkforce exercising enables organizations to build cybersecurity skills and prove cyberresilience across all levels and roles,\u201d said Max Vetter, vice president of cyber at Immersive Labs. \u201cAmid (the current) threat landscape, leaders need confidence, supported by data, that their entire organization has the knowledge, skills, and judgment to thwart attacks.\u201d\n\nThe platform, with the added capability, will feature a dashboard to enable security teams to check on the progress, timeline, and critical risk areas for each role and individuals across the organization.\n\nCapability uses behavioral science for custom content\n\nWorkforce exercising enables organizations to build custom cybersecurity skills and prove cyberresilience across all levels and roles using behavioral science.\n\n\u201cThe solution leverages behavioral science to offer employees relatable content and interactive labs to upskill vital cybersecurity capabilities and adopt best practices,\u201d Vetter said. \u201cAs a result, CISOs and other cybersecurity leaders gain access to in-depth data and reporting on their workforce\u2019s cybersecurity skills.\u201d\n\nThis approach makes it possible for organizations to pinpoint where more upskilling is needed by risk areas, teams, and individuals, he added.\n\nImmersive Labs calls its platform \u201cAI-ready\u201d to emphasize the fact that it is aware of and effectively employs the applications of AI while understanding and mitigating risks. This ability will be borrowed within the new capability in that it will adopt the benefits of AI in the workforce exercises.\n\nThe platform will feature an interactive dashboard\n\nWith the addition of workforce exercising, the Immersive Labs platform features an interactive dashboard that color-codes progress and risk percentages. Each team and individual are also represented interactively, with a detailed breakdown of security topics, risk areas, and upskilling requirements.\n\n\u201cWhen organizations use the Immersive Labs Platform to upskill their people, they can view their overall resilience score compared to industry benchmarks and best practices and measure progress over time,\u201d Vetter said. \u201cThe score measures an organization\u2019s workforce preparedness for cyberattacks and breaches based on Immersive Labs\u2019 years of benchmarking data across industry verticals and helps organizations identify weaknesses in their teams\u2019 cybersecurity capabilities and address them based on data.\u201d\n\nVetter further pointed out that security awareness tools currently available in the market attempt to give visibility into workforce cybersecurity capabilities, but they are focused on completion rates and not on changing behavior.