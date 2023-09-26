Teachers urged to enter schoolgirls into UK’s flagship cybersecurity contest

Teachers across the UK have been encouraged to enter teams of schoolgirls into this year's flagship cybersecurity contest CyberFirst Girls. The competition -- which aims to inspire more girls to consider a future in technology and cybersecurity -- launched this week with registrations now open.

The annual competition is run by the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) with the goal of introducing girls aged 12 and 13 to cybersecurity, increasing diversity in the industry, and helping to address the much-maligned skills shortage in the sector.

The UK tech sector has seen the number of female workers dip between the first and second quarters of 2023, according to figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS). This is despite other figures showing that the industry has grown during the same period between January and March, and April and June this year.

Current figures show that women account for 26% of workers in the tech industry. In cybersecurity specifically, just 17% of the workforce are female, with only 14% of senior roles held by women, according to the cybersecurity skills in the UK labour market 2023 report from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

Entrants will try cracking codes, decrypting messages, solving coding puzzles

The 2023-24 CyberFirst Girls Competition will see girls across the country try their hand at cracking codes, decrypting messages, and solving coding puzzles. Teams must be entered by teachers of any subject, from computer science to art.

"The CyberFirst Girls competition is great introduction to the world of cyber that's both fun and challenging, and it is a great chance for participants to pit their wits against local rivals," said Chris Ensor, NCSC deputy director for cyber growth.