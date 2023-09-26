CISOs are struggling to get cybersecurity budgets: Report

After years of rapid growth, cybersecurity spending is starting to taper among enterprises, with a 65% fall in budget growth in the 2022-2023 budget cycle as global instability and inflationary pressures start to pinch, according to a study by IANS Research.

The study that surveyed 550 CISO respondents within the period of April to August 2023 revealed there has been a general downtick in the allocation of funds for cybersecurity across sectors.

"Across industries, the decline in budget growth was most prominent in tech firms, which dropped from 30% to 5% growth YoY," IANS said in a report on the study. "More than a third of organizations froze or cut their cybersecurity budgets."

Budget growth was the lowest in sectors that are relatively mature in cybersecurity, such as retail, tech, finance, and healthcare, added the report.

Security budgets grow at a reduced pace

The budget increase for the study sample of CISOs was 6% in the 2022-2023, a significant slowdown from the 17% increase in the 2021-2022 budget cycle. The previous budget cycle (2020-2021) had observed a 16% growth.

"I think the recent economic pressures have impacted every division in every company, cybersecurity included," said Chris Steffen, vice president - research at Enterprise Management Associates. "I don't really take it as a de-prioritization of cybersecurity spending but rather a cut in spending by the enterprise in general."