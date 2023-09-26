Preparing for the post-quantum cryptography environment today

The thought of quantum computing may elicit a shrug from many a CISO who has enough on their plate already and has decided that's an issue for the future. My take: get into the conversation, as it is your entity that will be affected sooner or later when post-quantum cryptography becomes a possibly concerning reality.

Quantum cryptography must become a concern for the cybersecurity expert as we (as a community) "don't tend to prioritize the things that are important until they become urgent," Jaya Baloo, CSO at Rapid 7, tells CSO. "It's precisely why we need to start getting ready today for the arrival of quantum computers jeopardizing our current cryptography."

That advice got my attention. Baloo went on to summarize three steps that every CISO should be taking today:

Know thyself. Assess and inventory current cryptographic assets and understand their use in our enterprises. Find opportunities. Look for opportunities that will eventually allow you to transition to quantum-safe technologies. Implementation. Have in place a steady cycle of implementing, monitoring, and testing that makes sure that you have some operational assurance you will be ready when quantum becomes a reality.

She concludes with a sage observation: "It is helpful to take the lessons learned in this step [3 above] and share them within your trusted security communities to make sure that we all level up together and encourage each other as well as our vendors to help us in the journey of quantum readiness. Only when we secure our ecosystems can we enjoy the benefits of quantum computing without continually worrying about the risks to information security."

Baloo was not alone in her opinions. Nils Gerhardt of Utimaco spoke to me at the most recent RSA about the need to engage in the first two of Baloo's steps to get ahead of the proverbial curve. "We need seamless transitions to occur" was his primary message. While Joseph Carson of Delinea pointed to the need to engage with those steps in looking for opportunities to implement quantum-resistant solutions.

Read the US Government's how-to guide to quantum preparedness

Then we have the US government publishing in late August 2023 its preparedness guide with advice from NIST, CISA and NSA on "how to prepare now."