Chinese state actors behind espionage attacks on Southeast Asian government

A series of attacks targeting a Southeast Asian government has been found to be carried out by distinct threat actors affiliated with Chinese interests, according to Unit 42, the Palo Alto research arm closely studying the attacks.

Initially thought to be carried out by a single threat actor, the attacks are now said to have been carried out by three separate threat actors with activities grouped into different clusters, sometimes occurring simultaneously.

The operation was found to be nation-state cyberespionage, in which multiple critical government entities of one country were compromised. Unit 42 did not disclose the name of the Southeast Asian country targeted by the attacks.

"The techniques and tools observed during the attacks, along with the persistent long-term surveillance efforts made by the different attackers, suggest the work of advanced persistent threats (APTs)," Unit 42 said in a blog post. "In our analysis, we were able to attribute the three clusters to known APT groups with different levels of confidence."

The APT groups attributed in the post include Stately Taurus (aka Mustang Panda), Alloy Taurus (aka GALLIUM), and Gelsemium.

Chinese APTs stole credentials

Both Stately Taurus and Alloy Taurus are believed to be APT groups operating on behalf of Chinese State interests. In this case, they are believed to have backdoor-ed victim systems to gain entry and use the infection to carry out reconnaissance, credential stealing, and persistence.