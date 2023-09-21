Proactive OT security requires visibility + prevention

Identifying what\u2019s on your network and detecting if any issues arise is important, but isn\u2019t it ideal to prevent an issue in the first place? \n\nShadow OT can leave anyone suddenly put in charge of cybersecurity for industrial control systems (ICS) feeling overwhelmed. While visibility is the logical first step to understanding what\u2019s on your OT network and finding known vulnerabilities, prevention is what protects your expensive machines and keeps production from coming to a halt. \n\nOT attacks are smarter, bolder, and more frequent\n\nAccording to TXOne Network\u2019s Cybersecurity Reports, the number of ICS-CERT advisories has grown exponentially over the past decade and nearly doubled just from 2020-2021. The most recent report indicates that 94% of IT security incidents in critical industries have also impacted the OT environment as IT and OT become more integrated. \n\nThis evolving threat landscape doesn\u2019t leave much time for OT-enabled facilities to figure out an ICS defense strategy and put it into action. Experts are scarce and suddenly many IT security professionals are challenged with a very different security environment. That\u2019s why OT\/ICS networks need \u201cdefense-in-depth\u201d protection more than ever. Not only to prevent intruders from entering the network and malware from spreading, but also to keep high-value assets running and performing as intended. \n\nAttackers will find a way \n\nIn this new world, we\u2019re seeing threat actors advancing their strategies to exploit vulnerabilities of OT environments. In one instance, state-sponsored actors intercepted the shipment of a brand-new OT asset and infected the device with malware. Innocently enough, the end user immediately brought this new device into production and compromised the OT network. By understanding the OT threat vectors, we as an industry can implement preventative measures to protect an incident from even occurring in the first place. \n\nOne of the most common attack vectors is what I call a \u201cbleed-over attack.\u201d This is when ransomware or other malware enters the IT network and then bleeds over to the OT network, stopping production. Another type is the \u201cinsider threat.\u201d This could be an employee or a third-party vendor, innocently or not, that attaches an infected laptop or thumb drive to an OT device that infects the network.\n\nWhat can go wrong\n\nPutting ourselves in the shoes of industrial operators or plant managers, we must realize that downtime is never an option. While any organization faces challenges when its IT systems and data are locked down, the consequences for an OT attack can be detrimental.\n\nOnce an OT environment is accessed, programming can be changed, machines destroyed, or the behavior of technicians can be manipulated, putting production at risk, or most importantly, jeopardizing human safety. \n\nUtilize OT-native cyber defenses\n\nTraditionally, cybersecurity sees everything as a software problem that requires a software solution. But in the physical world of automated factories or infrastructure operations, it\u2019s all about the machine. All the attack vectors described earlier need a multi-pronged defense strategy that goes beyond just visibility and gives you tools to both prevent and respond. \n\nTaking a proactive approach \n\nOT\/ICS environments are target-rich for bad actors and increasingly vulnerable with Industry4.0 and digital transformation. You cannot protect your operation simply by watching. You\u2019ll need a multi-layered, multi-pronged, defense-in-depth approach to be effective that accounts for both OT visibility and OT protection. \n\nLearn more about TXOne\u2019s OT defense-in-depth cybersecurity solutions at www.txone.com