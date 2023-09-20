Venafi taps generative AI to streamline machine identity management

As security professionals struggle with an overwhelming amount of machine identities owing to the shift to virtualization, Venafi is turning to generative AI to help them solve machine identity management problems faster and easier, via a natural language interface and automated code generation.\n\nThe company has added a large language model (LLM) layer to the control plane of its namesake SaaS offering, calling it \u201cVenafi Athena,\u201d and enabling the system to be used from a chat interface, according to Kevin Bocek, the company's vice president for ecosystem and community.\n\nVenafi Athena, available now at no extra cost to users, is also available as open source code on Hugging Face for community projects, according to Bocek.\n\n\u201cVenafi\u2019s Athena enables identity professionals to optimize their procedures using a natural language interface,\u201d said Jack Poller, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. \u201cThis is very important as operational efficiency is becoming the keyword for the year as IT teams are told they must do more with less in this demanding economic climate.\u201d\n\nAdditionally, Athena\u2019s LLM was trained and tested on Venafi proprietary data as well as data from multiple external LLMs, including models available as-a-service and open source,\u00a0and fine-tuned using Venafi\u2019s machine identity knowledge. The depth of training that Athena has had, which includes training on infrastructure as code (IaC) tools such as Anisble and Terraform, should help the software avoid hallucinations \u2014 incorrect information given by generative AI systems \u2014 regarding virtual machine identity and management, according to Pollard. \n\nAthena automates code generation, operations\n\nVenafi said that Athena leverages generative AI to make it easy for platform and developer teams to automate machine identity operations by generating and suggesting complete code recipes.\n\n\u201cCode recipes are fully \u2018baked\u2019 and usable integrations that developers can put to work immediately,\u201d Bocek said. \u201cVenafi has prebuilt code recipes to solve problems like \u2018import from ServiceNow to Venafi in Python\u2019 or \u2018retire certificates from inventory in Python\u2019 on Venafi Dev Central.\u201d\n\nIn essence, when engineers need to integrate the Venafi control plane with another service or technology, they specify the requirements and outcomes for Athena and a Venafi connector will be developed and made available for deployment.\n\n\u201cWith Kubernetes and other modern IT and cloud environments, the management and security of the identities of ephemeral, often short-lived, systems need to be integrated into the infrastructure-as-code system,\u201d Poller said. \u201cYet identity personnel may not be well versed in coding or IaC environments and that\u2019s where Venafi\u2019s Athena for Developers LLM comes into play, providing guidance to identity professionals to quickly and easily develop the proper code for managing complex environments.\u201d\n\nAthena adds to Venafi\u2019s contributions to the open source development community as it offers an experimental laboratory that gives developers early access to innovative generative AI capabilities and machine identity data for use in new feature development. Also, data scientists can use data sets built on Venafi Athena\u2019s knowledge to explore new machine learning possibilities.\u00a0