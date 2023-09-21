Key findings from the CISA 2022 Top Routinely Exploited Vulnerabilities report

One of the best ways to mitigate risk and insulate your organization from malicious actors is to understand where they're focusing their time and attention as well as leveraging recommended practices to avoid becoming a victim. The recently published CISA 2022 Top Routinely Exploited Vulnerabilities report was compiled with international partners from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the UK and it details the common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) routinely and frequently exploited by malicious actors in 2022 and their associated common weakness and enumerations (CWEs).

While the report provides a list of the specific top routinely exploited vulnerabilities, it also contains some key recommended broad mitigations and practices that can help mitigate risk from malicious actors' activities. That said, below is an instructive image from Patrick Garrity of Nucleus Security that provides a visualization of the top 42 vulnerabilities in the report across various vendors and their associated products.

Patrick Garrity/Nucleus Security

Dominant player Microsoft tops list of exploited firms

The top companies experiencing exploits should come as no surprise to anyone who has been watching the industry closely. Widely used Microsoft had nearly three times as many as the second runner up and it also tends to hold the top spot on the CISA Known Exploited Vulnerability (KEV) catalog.

Microsoft has generated headlines in recent months after a widespread incident involving malicious actors from China and vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange that were exploited and impacted the industry as well as the US federal government. The attacks prompted US Senator Ron Wyden to pen a letter to CISA and the US Attorney General, asking that actions be taken against Microsoft for "negligent cybersecurity practices."

In the aftermath, he Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that its newly formed Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB), which is made up of various cybersecurity experts and leaders, will conduct a review of the recent incident along with broader concerns around identity and cloud computing due to its widespread systemic risk. This will make it the agency's third investigation, with the first being on Log4j and the second being on the cybercrime group Lapsus$.

While there's little to be gained by pointing fingers at any particular vendor or product, CISA's recommendations for mitigations aimed at vendors, developers, and end-user organizations hold a lot of value.