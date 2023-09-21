China’s offensive cyber operations support “soft power” agenda in Africa

Targeted cyber intrusions against key industrial sectors in various African nations conspicuously align with China's broader soft power and technological agenda in the region, encompassing critical areas such as the telecommunication sector, financial institutions, and governmental bodies. That's according to a new report from SentinelOne, which has observed sustained tasking toward strategic intrusions by Chinese threat actors in Africa designed to extend influence throughout the continent.

"As we have navigated through the complexities of Chinese influence in Africa, the role of offensive cyber actions, and the broader implications of tech dominance, it becomes evident that this intricate web of geopolitics and cyber threats demands attention across the cybersecurity industry," Tom Hegel, cybersecurity researcher at SentinelOne, wrote in a blog post.

Three significant sets of cyber activity best exemplify the larger set of China-aligned activity in Africa, according to SentinelOne.

Operation Tainted Love aligns with Chinese telecommunication interests

First is Operation Tainted Love, a case centered on targeted attacks against telecommunications providers predominantly located in the Greater Middle East region. "This discovery marked an evolution of the toolkit involved in Operation Soft Cell, forging immediate connections to previous China-attributed activities," SentinelOne claimed. Operation Tainted Love involves the use of a rigorously maintained and version-controlled system for credential theft and a novel dropper mechanism, indicating a concerted effort undertaken by a threat actor/threat actors driven by specific objectives, the firm added.

"Unnoted in our initial report, we identified the compromise of a telecommunications entity based in North Africa by the same threat actor," SentinelOne said. "The timing of this activity aligned closely with Chinese telecommunication soft power interests in Africa, as the organization was in private negotiations for further regional expansion in areas." Strategic objectives in such intrusions highlight interest from China in internal business knowledge on negotiations, providing competitive advantage, or prepositioning for retained technical access for intelligence collection, it added.

APT group BackdoorDiplomacy targets governmental organizations

The second notable activity cited by SentinelOne relates to APT threat group BackdoorDiplomacy, which has operated across Africa for several years. More recently, fresh revelations emerged spotlighting the group's sustained three-year endeavor targeting governmental organizations in Kenya, according to the company.