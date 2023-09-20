Americas

  • United States

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeSecurityIntel Trust Authority attestation services now in general availability
mnadeau
by Michael Nadeau
Senior Editor

Intel Trust Authority attestation services now in general availability

News
Sep 20, 20233 mins
Security HardwareZero Trust

Formerly known as Project Amber, Intel’s attestation services support confidential computing deployments.

Intel Tiger Lake art
Credit: Foundry

Intel has announced the general availability of its first Trust Authority attestation services. The services are the result of the company's Project Amber initiative announced last year, and they are designed to support confidential computing deployments.

Attestation services are a means to confirm the trustworthiness of the operating system and application software. Intel Trust Authority does so in confidential computing environments by assessing secure enclave integrity and enforcing security policies. It works in multiple cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and edge networks, Intel claimed in a blog post.

What is confidential computing?

Confidential computing is the process of isolating sensitive data payloads with hardware-based memory protections. This is typically done through hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEEs) that, with operating system support, help secure data in use. Intel's Software Guard Extensions (SGX) available on the Intel Xeon Scalable platform is one example of a TEE. SGX is a secure area of Intel Xeon processors that allows for the allocation of private memory regions, called secure enclaves, to help prevent processes from running at higher privilege levels. The goal is to isolate data and code to prevent unauthorized access.

TEE-enabled operating systems include Apple's iOS Secure Enclave, Google Trusty, Trustonic Kinibi, and Qualcomm QTEE. Most processor manufacturers have their own TEE implementations, including AMD's Platform Security Processor (PSP), ARM TrustZone, and IBM Secure Service Container.

What Intel Trust Authority offers today

With the initial launch, Intel Trust Authority provides attestation services for trusted execution environments that its own SGX and Intel Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) enable. However, "Our vision is that [Trust Authority] will ultimately contribute to the integrity of the entire digital ecosystem," Anil Rao, Intel's VP and general manager of systems architecture and engineering, said in a blog post. "With Intel Trust Authority, organizations can implement the NIST recommendations for a zero-trust architecture across a variety of deployments: from on-premises to hybrid and multiple clouds to the edge--all without incurring the cost and complexity of building their own attestation service. This SaaS redefines trust by providing objective, third-party verification of the authenticity and integrity of confidential computing environments and workloads."

The company chose attestation as the first Trust Authority service because of customer demand, Rao said in a press briefing. Intel's customers wanted the protections that attestation provides "in an operator-independent and auditable manner to support their zero-trust strategies," he said, citing the need for compliance with global regulations as one driving factor.

"Our customers have expressed a need for a general trusted and operator-independent third-party assurance service," Rao said, "and this new implementation of Trust Authority will help ensure that we provide higher confidence for those customers who want to move sensitive data to the outer edge. Third-party attestation essentially provides objectivity and independence to confidential computing in a manner where assurance and objectivity is something our customers can maintain."

mnadeau
by Michael Nadeau
Senior Editor

Michael Nadeau is a senior editor with CSO Online. He has been a publisher and editor of magazines, books, and knowledgebases that help companies get the most from their ERP systems.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

Intel Trust Authority attestation services now in general availability

By Michael Nadeau
Sep 20, 20233 mins
Zero TrustSecurity Hardware
Image
news

Online Safety Bill passes final parliament debate, set to become UK law

By Michael Hill
Sep 20, 20233 mins
EncryptionCompliancePrivacy
Image
feature

4 steps for purple team success

By Maril Vernon
Sep 20, 20237 mins
Penetration TestingPenetration TestingThreat and Vulnerability Management
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Siddiqua Shaheen, Head of Cyber Governance at Lander & Rogers

Sep 07, 202317 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: IHH Healthcare's Francis Yeow on defining the CISO role

Sep 06, 202310 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: SMRT Corporation's Huang Shao Fei on safeguarding critical infrastructure

Aug 30, 202317 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

What is zero trust security?

Sep 06, 20233 mins
AuthenticationZero TrustNetwork Security
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: IHH Healthcare's Francis Yeow on defining the CISO role

Sep 06, 202310 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

What is inside a hacker’s backpack?

Sep 06, 202333 mins
HackingCybercrime
Image