New server backdoors posing as security product target telecoms

Security researchers have uncovered a new set of backdoor programs that have been used to compromise systems belonging to telecommunications providers in the Middle East. The programs are not yet linked to any known cyberattack group, but multiple nation-state threat actors have targeted telecommunications companies in recent years because they operate valuable assets and can be used as gateways into other organizations.

The two backdoors dubbed HTTPSnoop and PipeSnoop by researchers from Cisco Talos have not been seen before but were created by attackers with good knowledge of Windows internals. They masquerade as components of Palo Alto Networks' Cortex XDR, an endpoint security client.

Backdoor designed for internet-facing servers

The HTTPSnoop backdoor is usually deployed as a rogue DLL by using DLL hijacking techniques — tricking a legitimate application to load it by giving it a specific name and location Once executed, it uses low-level Windows APIs to access the HTTP device in the kernel and start listening for specially crafted HTTP requests.

The backdoor registers itself as the listener for specific URLs, which attackers can then send requests to with a specific keyword in the header. When receiving such requests, the HTTPSnoop will decode the request body and will extract shellcode, which it will then execute on the system.

The Talos researchers found multiple versions of this backdoor with the only difference being the URLs they listened to. One version registered as a listener for HTTP URLs that resembled those used by Microsoft's Exchange Web Services (EWS) API, suggesting it was designed to be deployed on compromised Microsoft Exchange servers and the attackers wanted to hide the suspicious requests among legitimate traffic.

Another version listened to URLs that resembled those used by a workforce management application now called OfficeTrack and previously OfficeCore’s LBS System. This application is marketed to telecommunications firms, the Talos researchers said, which suggests the attackers customize their backdoor for each victim based on the software they know they’re running on their servers.