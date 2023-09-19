CrowdStrike announces major build-out of its Falcon product suite

Cloud-native security firm CrowdStrike has announced a re-architected release of its Falcon platform, dubbed Falcon Raptor. The next-generation product adds generative AI-powered incident investigation capabilities and extended detection and response (XDR) features. The Raptor release, according to CrowdStrike, can work at "petabyte scale" with faster data collection, search, and storage.

Also introduced was Falcon Foundry, which CrowdStrike calls "the cybersecurity industry's first no-code application development platform." Foundry provides the ability to quickly build no-code apps with full access to data and threat intelligence across the Falcon platform, the company claims.

Finally, CrowdStrike announced enhancements to its unified Falcon platform that target data protection, exposure management, and IT automation.

What's new in the CrowdStrike Falcon Raptor release

The Raptor release adds the following components to the Falcon platform:

Charlotte AI Investigator: This new AI-powered tool automates incident creation and investigation. According to CrowdStrike, it can automatically correlate related context from a "seed" of information into a single incident. From there it generates an incident summary for security analysts.

XDR for All: This component essentially upgrades CrowdStrike EDR customers to native XDR for faster investigations.

XDR Incident Workbench: CrowdStrike characterizes this feature as a "re-imagined and lightning-fast user experience for EDR/XDR" to speed up investigation and response times.

Collaborative Incident Command Center: This feature provides a "unified source of truth" for security analysts to work incidents in real-time from any location, according to the company.

Crowdstrike also promises faster searches on large data sets with sub-second latency to identify adversaries and risks more quickly. The company will roll out the Raptor release to all current CrowdStrike customers starting this month and extending over the next year.

Secure no-code application development with Falcon Foundry

The Falcon Foundry no-code application development platform draws on other tools in the Falcon product family to build custom apps to solve security and IT problems. It leverages data from the CrowdStrike platform, the Falcon Fusion SOAR framework, and cloud-scale infrastructure, according to the company. Applications created in Foundry integrate with the Falcon platform. Foundry features include: