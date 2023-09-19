CrowdStrike announces major build-out of its Falcon product suite

Cloud-native security firm CrowdStrike has announced a re-architected release of its Falcon platform, dubbed Falcon Raptor. The next-generation product adds generative AI-powered incident investigation capabilities and extended detection and response (XDR) features. The Raptor release, according to CrowdStrike, can work at \u201cpetabyte scale\u201d with faster data collection, search, and storage.\n\nAlso introduced was Falcon Foundry, which CrowdStrike calls \u201cthe cybersecurity industry\u2019s first no-code application development platform.\u201d Foundry provides the ability to quickly build no-code apps with full access to data and threat intelligence across the Falcon platform, the company claims.\n\nFinally, CrowdStrike announced enhancements to its unified Falcon platform that target data protection, exposure management, and IT automation.\n\nWhat\u2019s new in the CrowdStrike Falcon Raptor release\n\nThe Raptor release adds the following components to the Falcon platform:\n\nCrowdstrike also promises faster searches on large data sets with sub-second latency to identify adversaries and risks more quickly. The company will roll out the Raptor release to all current CrowdStrike customers starting this month and extending over the next year.\n\nSecure no-code application development with Falcon Foundry\n\nThe Falcon Foundry no-code application development platform draws on other tools in the Falcon product family to build custom apps to solve security and IT problems. It leverages data from the CrowdStrike platform, the Falcon Fusion SOAR framework, and cloud-scale infrastructure, according to the company. Applications created in Foundry integrate with the Falcon platform. Foundry features include:\n\nAn expanded CrowdStrike Falcon platform\n\nIn an attempt to pull customers away from point solutions, CrowdSrike has rolled out three enhancements to its unified Falcon platform. CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection is intended to replace data loss prevention tools. It provides a single agent for data protection and endpoint security. It also extends EDR\/XDR from initial compromise through data exfiltration. Falcon Data Protection allows for creating policies that will follow content as it moves across files or SaaS applications, the company claims.\n\nCrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management gives users visibility into every asset and real-time assessment into potential inside and external exposures, the company claims. It uses existing CrowdStrike endpoint agents and natively integrated external attack surface management (EASM). The new tool also allows visibility into and management of third-party vulnerabilities in the same workflows as internal vulnerabilities. Other capabilities include visualization of adversary intrusion paths and assessment of critical configuration settings.\n\nCrowdStrike Falcon for IT automates IT and security workflows in an \u201cend-to-end, visibility-to-action lifecycle.\u201d It leverages CrowdStrike\u2019s Charlotte AI tool to drive queries and actions from plain language generative AI prompts. The company claims it can continuously monitor CrowdStrike-managed endpoints and automate remediation on those endpoints.