How to avoid the Microsoft GitHub goof that exposed 38TB of sensitive employee data

Microsoft's AI research team accidentally exposed 38 terabytes of private data through a Shared Access Signature (SAS) link it published on a GitHub repository, according to a report by Wiz research that highlighted how CISOs can minimize the chances of this happening to them in the future.

Dubbed "robust-models-transfer," the repository was meant to provide open-source code and AI models for image recognition, and the readers of the repository were provided a link to download the models from an Azure storage URL.

This URL allowed access to more than just open-source models, according to a Wiz blog post. It was configured to grant permissions to the entire storage account, exposing additional private data by mistake.

"The Azure storage account contained 38TB of additional data -- including Microsoft employees' personal computer backups," Wiz said. "The backups contained sensitive personal data including passwords to Microsoft's services, secret keys, and over 30,000 internal Microsoft Teams messages from 359 Microsoft employees."

The slipup -- a misconfigured SAS link that allowed access to sensitive information -- could be easily avoided if one understood what exactly went wrong.

Misconfigured SAS tokens created risks

The Microsoft repository meant for providing AI models for use in training code instructed users to download a model data file through a SAS link and feed it into their scripts, Wiz noted. To do this, Microsoft developers used an Azure mechanism called "SAS tokens," which allow you to create a shareable link to grant access to data in an Azure Storage account that, upon inspection, would still seem completely private.